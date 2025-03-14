MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Monthly GDP estimate, industrial production and foreign trade figures from the UK are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.At 3.00 AM ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK GDP, industrial output and external trade data. The economy is forecast to grow 0.1 percent on a monthly basis in January, following a 0.4 percent gain in December.In the meantime, consumer and harmonized prices are due from Germany. The flash estimate showed that consumer price inflation held steady at 2.3 percent in February.At 3.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is scheduled to release final inflation data for February. The statistical office is expected to confirm that CPI inflation softened to 0.8 percent from 1.7 percent in January.At 4.00 am ET, Spain's INE releases final consumer price data. The inflation rate is seen at 3.0 percent in February, up from 2.9 percent in January.At 4.30 am ET, the Bank of England publishes inflation expectations survey data.At 5.00 am ET, Italy's industrial production figures are due. Economists expect industrial output to advance 1.5 percent month-on-month in January, in contrast to the 3.1 percent decrease in December.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX