Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2025) - Pioneer AI Foundry Inc. (Cboe CA: JPEG) ("Pioneer" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its venture partner, Cykel AI, a leader in AI-Agent automation for enterprise solutions. Cykel AI has advanced the capabilities of its AI-powered digital recruitment agent, Lucy, demonstrating enhanced end-to-end automation in the recruitment and hiring process. This milestone underscores Pioneer AI Foundry's venture partner model, which fosters the development of scalable, revenue-generating AI Agent technologies.

In the $750 billion global recruitment industry1, Lucy marks a significant advancement in intelligent workflow automation. While many companies explore AI assistants, Lucy operates as a fully autonomous AI Agent, managing complex recruitment workflows that traditionally required multiple human touchpoints. With enterprise-grade security, seamless integration, and advanced AI-driven decision-making, Lucy sets a benchmark for AI Agent-powered recruitment solutions.

Developed as a specialized AI-Agent Talent Acquisition Partner, Lucy streamlines recruitment operations and optimizes professional workflows across industries. Using state-of-the-art machine learning and natural language processing (NLP), Lucy functions as a digital co-pilot, automating repetitive tasks, analyzing data, and providing real-time insights. Available 24/7, Lucy enables organizations to scale hiring operations efficiently while ensuring a personalized candidate experience.

By integrating seamlessly with applicant tracking systems and enterprise tools, Lucy enhances decision-making, reduces inefficiencies, and allows businesses to focus on high-value strategic activities. Automating up to 95% of repetitive recruitment tasks, Lucy delivers 5-10x the output of traditional hiring processes.

Ewan Collinge, CEO of Cykel and Co-founder of Crowdform, commented, "Lucy is more than just an AI agent-it's a transformative tool designed to empower businesses with unparalleled efficiency and intelligence, which can now accurately predict who hiring managers will hire. Our commitment to adaptability, security, and seamless integration ensures that Lucy stands out in the AI Agent landscape, helping organizations unlock new levels of productivity and innovation."

Darcy Taylor, CEO of Pioneer, commented, "Cykel AI's progress exemplifies the power of Pioneer AI Foundry's venture model, where we accelerate the commercialization of cutting-edge AI Agent technologies. With the AI market surging toward a projected $862 billion by 20302, AI Agents represent a massive opportunity, poised to redefine industries through automation. Pioneer remains focused on identifying and scaling high-impact AI solutions like Lucy, shaping the future of work with intelligent automation."

The AI Agent sector is expected to expand at a CAGR of 44.85%, reaching $47.1 billion by 20303."

ABOUT CYKEL AI

Cykel AI creates autonomous digital workers that perform complex business tasks without human supervision. The digital platform puts repetitive tasks on autopilot, enabling recruitment, sales and research teams to operate more efficiently and scale effectively. For more information on Lucy, visit: www.cykel.ai/lucy or investors@cykel.ai.

ABOUT PIONEER AI FOUNDRY INC.

Pioneer AI is a next-generation agentic AI venture builder, primarily operating through its wholly owned subsidiary Crowdform - an AI agent technology and intellectual property development company. By leveraging a venture studio and technology incubator model, Pioneer AI develops and scales revenue-generating agentic-AI-driven technologies at the intersection of AI agents and DeFi/crypto, leveraging the Solana ecosystem. Pioneer specializes in autonomous revenue-generating AI agent solutions, which are primarily developed within its wholly owned operating subsidiary Crowdform.

In addition, Pioneer has formed successful partnerships with leading AI companies globally, with several projects fully deployed and in market delivered through operating companies in which Pioneer is a significant shareholder. These partnerships focus on the intersection of revenue-generating agentic AI and DeFi.

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which reflect the expectations of management regarding the matters described herein. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, and such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance or developments to differ materially from those contained in the statements. No assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will occur or, if they do occur, what benefits the Company will obtain from them. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current views and are based on certain expectations, estimates and assumptions which may prove to be incorrect. A number of risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including factors beyond the Company's control. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

