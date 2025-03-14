BioVersys AG
Basel, Switzerland. March 14, 2025, 7am CET
BioVersys AG (SIX: BIOV), a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacteria, announced today the reporting date for its Full-Year 2024 financial results, along with details of the corresponding investor and media event.
The company will publish its Full-Year 2024 financial results on March 26, 2025. On the reporting date, BioVersys will issue a press release at 7:00 AM CET.
Following the release, BioVersys will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 PM CET on the same day. During the event, the company's leadership team will discuss the financial results, provide an update on the company's performance, outline its strategic outlook, and share insights into BioVersys' therapeutic pipeline.
Event details for Investors, Media and Interested Parties:
Important Note: Participants joining the conference call are kindly asked to mute their browser audio during the session.
