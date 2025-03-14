BioVersys AG / Key word(s): Annual Results

BIOVERSYS ANNOUNCES REPORTING DATE FOR FULL-YEAR 2024 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND EVENT DETAILS



14.03.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST





Basel, Switzerland. March 14, 2025, 7am CET BioVersys AG (SIX: BIOV), a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focusing on research and development of novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacteria, announced today the reporting date for its Full-Year 2024 financial results, along with details of the corresponding investor and media event. The company will publish its Full-Year 2024 financial results on March 26, 2025. On the reporting date, BioVersys will issue a press release at 7:00 AM CET. Following the release, BioVersys will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 PM CET on the same day. During the event, the company's leadership team will discuss the financial results, provide an update on the company's performance, outline its strategic outlook, and share insights into BioVersys' therapeutic pipeline. Event details for Investors, Media and Interested Parties: Conference Call Registration: Link (Participants will receive dial-in details upon registration)

(Participants will receive dial-in details upon registration) Audio webcast: Link Important Note: Participants joining the conference call are kindly asked to mute their browser audio during the session.

About BioVersys

BioVersys AG is a multi-asset, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing novel antibacterial products for serious life-threatening infections caused by multi-drug resistant ("MDR") bacteria. Derived from the company's two internal technology platforms (TRIC and Ansamycin Chemistry), candidates are designed and developed to overcome resistance mechanisms, block virulence production and directly affect the pathogenesis of harmful bacteria towards the identification of new treatment options in the antimicrobial and microbiome fields. This enables BioVersys to address the high unmet medical need for new treatments against life-threatening resistant bacterial infections and bacteria-exacerbated chronic inflammatory microbiome disorders. The company's most advanced research and development programs address nosocomial infections of Acinetobacter baumannii (BV100, Phase 3 ready), and tuberculosis (alpibectir, Phase 2a, in collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) and a consortium of the University of Lille, France). BioVersys is located in the biotech hub of Basel, Switzerland. BioVersys contact

Hernan Levett, CFO, Tel. +41 61 633 22 50; Mail: hernan.levett@bioversys.com

Website: www.bioversys.com



End of Media Release

