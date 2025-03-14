CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.The yen fell to 2-day lows of 148.65 against the U.S. dollar and 192.41 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 147.93 and 191.68, respectively.Against the euro and the Swiss franc, the yen edged down to 161.20 and 168.19 from Thursday's closing quotes of 160.58 and 167.60, respectively.Against Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slid to 93.58, 84.93 and 103.02 from yesterday's closing quotes of 92.99, 84.35 and 102.54, respectively.If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 157.00 against the greenback, 198.00 against the pound, 165.00 against the euro, 174.00 against the franc, 99.00 against the aussie, 89.00 against the kiwi and 109.00 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX