AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer spending increased for the seventh straight month in January, data from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Friday.Household consumption rose 1.2 percent year-on-year in January, though slower than the 1.8 percent growth in December.Consumers spent 3.2 percent more on food and luxury goods, and they also consumed 1.5 percent more durable goods compared to last year. They also purchased 0.9 percent more services in January.Meanwhile, households used 0.5 percent less on other goods, such as energy and motor fuels.According to the CBS Consumption Radar of December, the circumstances for consumption were more favorable in February than in January as producers were more positive about the development of their workforce.