CoreWeave partners with Bulk Infrastructure for one of the largest NVIDIA AI deployments in Europe

OSLO, Norway, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CoreWeave , the AI Hyperscaler, and Bulk Infrastructure (Bulk), a leading provider of sustainable digital infrastructure, have announced a partnership to establish one of the largest NVIDIA AI deployments in Europe at the N01 Datacenter Campus, Vennesla, Norway.

As part of this partnership, CoreWeave will use Bulk's N01 Datacenter Campus to deploy a large-scale NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 cluster, interconnected with ultra-fast NVIDIA Quantum-2 InfiniBand networking. This deployment aims to significantly enhance compute capacity in Norway and is expected to be operational by Summer 2025.

In 2024, CoreWeave announced an initial investment of $2.2 billion across Europe, building new data centers delivering the latest AI infrastructure to continental Europe powered by 100 percent renewable energy.

"I am pleased to hear about the collaboration between CoreWeave and Bulk Infrastructure in the establishing of CoreWeave's new AI-data center in Norway, said Norwegian minister of digitalisation and public governance, Karianne Tung. "The goal of the Norwegian government is to establish a national infrastructure for AI towards 2030. Norway being selected as one of the host countries for CoreWeave's expanded AI-infrastructure in Europe, shows we are attractive internationally as a location for high quality data center-services. As minister of digitalisation, I am confident that the Bulk-CoreWeave partnership will add value to the further development of AI in Norway."

"We're excited to partner with Bulk to further expand our regional footprint and capacity in Europe to support the growing need for AI and high-performance computing across the region," said Mike Mattacola, Chief Business Officer, CoreWeave. "Bulk's commitment to sustainability, future-proof infrastructure and ability to scale supporting our expansion plans make them an ideal partner in Norway."

"Working with a globally renowned AI-company like CoreWeave marks a significant milestone for Bulk. Securing an AI deployment of this size demonstrates our capability to meet the needs of our major customers," said Jon Gravråk, CEO, Bulk Infrastructure. "Our N01 Datacenter Campus is uniquely equipped to meet the stringent demands of AI workloads, and this collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide sustainable and scalable digital infrastructure solutions."

"We need partners like Bulk building the latest large scale liquid ready AI data centers and CoreWeave building and deploying leading AI infrastructure to satisfy the needs of our customers across Europe," said Jaap Zuiderveld, Vice President EMEA at NVIDIA. "The deployment of this large-scale NVIDIA GB200 cluster by CoreWeave and Bulk represents a significant step in scaling advanced AI compute capacity across Europe in one of the region's most sustainable locations."

Located in Southern Norway's Agder region, just outside Kristiansand, the N01 Datacenter Campus lies on a 300-hectare (3km²) site located next to one of the largest transformer stations in Europe, with direct and redundant connections to multiple hydropower stations supplying 100% renewable energy. Bulk has secured 400 MW at the site with potential up to 1GW.

About CoreWeave

CoreWeave, the AI Hyperscaler, delivers a cloud platform of cutting-edge software powering the next wave of AI. The company's technology provides enterprises and leading AI labs with highly performant and efficient infrastructure for accelerated computing. Since 2017, CoreWeave has operated a growing footprint of data centers covering major regions in the US and across Europe. CoreWeave was ranked as one of the TIME100 most influential companies of 2024. Learn more at www.coreweave.com .

About Bulk Infrastructure

Bulk is a leading Nordic industrial developer, owner, and operator within digital infrastructure. We are driven by our vision - racing to bring sustainable infrastructure to a global audience. Based in Oslo, Norway, and across the Nordics we support customers in transitioning their workloads from traditional fossil fuel-powered sites to low-carbon, renewable facilities.

Bulk offers highly adaptable, interconnected, and scalable data centers supporting AI, HPC, and large cloud service providers IT workloads, backed by essential fiber networking capabilities. We are the only neutral fiber network company providing strategically diversified, sustainable connectivity linking sites across the Nordics with markets in the US, UK, and Western Europe. We are trusted by a broad range of organizations including cloud service providers, Nordic enterprises, system integrators, teams running AI and HPC workloads and cloud providers.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/coreweave-partners-with-bulk-infrastructure-for-one-of-the-largest-nvidia-ai-deployments-in-europe-302401685.html