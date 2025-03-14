Former Adidas and Henkel CEO Kasper Rørsted joins the Circus SE Board of Advisors to support the global scale-up of the CA-1 robot, the world's first Embodied AI robot for the food service industry.

With decades of experience leading DAX companies and globally recognized brands, Rørsted brings strategic expertise to accelerate Circus SE's mission of redefining food production through robotics and AI.

Next to his role at Circus SE, Rørsted currently serves on the Supervisory Board of Siemens AG, Lenovo Group Ltd (HK) and the Board of A.P. Møller-Mærsk, bringing his strategic expertise to the world's most respected technology and logistics companies.

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1), a global leader in AI software and embodied AI-robotics for the food service industry, proudly announces that Kasper Rørsted, former CEO of Adidas and Henkel, is joining its Board of Advisors. Rørsted will contribute his extensive experience in leading some of the world's most iconic brands and managing complex, high-growth businesses at a global scale.

Circus SE is driving a radical shift towards intelligent systems with AI-robotics based, fully autonomous systems, delivering a future where nutritious, high-quality meals are produced without humans involved at unmatched efficiency and sustainability by leveraging cutting-edge technologies.

Kasper Rørsted is one of Europe's most accomplished executives, with a proven track record in steering DAX-listed companies and global technology businesses through transformation and growth. As CEO of Adidas (2016-2022), he led the company through a period of significant digital acceleration, operational excellence, and brand elevation, solidifying its place as a global leader in sportswear. Prior to Adidas, Rørsted served as CEO of Henkel (2008-2016), where he drove record performance by globalizing the business and strategically optimizing its portfolio. Earlier in his career, Rørsted held senior leadership roles at Hewlett-Packard, Compaq, and Oracle, bringing decades of experience at the intersection of technology, innovation, and consumer industries.

"Technology is fundamentally reshaping industries-and the food sector is next," said Kasper Rørsted. "Circus SE is at the forefront of this transformation, building scalable, intelligent systems that can address urgent global challenges like food waste and labor shortages. I am excited to support their mission and help guide this next chapter of growth as they redefine the future of AI basedfood production."

Claus Holst-Gydesen, Co-CEO of Circus SE, welcomed Rørsted's appointment: "We are incredibly proud to have Kasper join our Board of Advisors. His exceptional leadership across some of the world's most recognized brands and his experience running DAX companies will be invaluable as we scale Circus into a global category leader. Kasper's strategic insight and operational expertise will help us accelerate our mission of building a world powered by autonomous, AI-driven food production."

Kasper Rørsted's appointment underscores Circus SE's commitment to assembling a world-class board of visionary leaders across industries to support their mission of building a category leader in AI-robotics, made in Germany. As the company expands globally and advances its commercial rollout, Rørsted's experience in scaling complex organizations and his deep understanding of both technology and consumer markets will be pivotal in shaping Circus' future.

About Kasper Rørsted

Kasper Rørsted is one of Europe's leading business executives with over 30 years of experience managing global companies across technology and consumer industries. He served as CEO of Adidas (2016-2022) and Henkel (2008-2016), driving digital transformation, global expansion, and record performance. Before that, he held leadership roles at Hewlett-Packard, Compaq, and Oracle.

Rørsted currently serves on the Supervisory Board of Siemens AG, Lenovo Group Ltd (HK) and the Board of A.P. Møller-Mærsk, bringing his strategic expertise to the world's most respected technology and logistics companies. He is widely recognized for his leadership in scaling complex organizations and building some of the world's most renowned brands.

About Circus SE

Circus SE (XETRA: CA1) is one of the global leaders in Embodied AI and AI-Software, driving innovation and autonomy in labor-intensive industries. With its flagship product, the CA-1 robot, Circus pioneers Embodied AI applications that integrate advanced technology into real-world operations, transforming the food-service industry. By combining state-of-the-art robotics, AI-driven software, and a commitment to solving global challenges, Circus is shaping the future of autonomy and redefining human-AI collaboration. Headquartered in Germany, Circus continues to expand its presence globally, leading the next wave of AI.

