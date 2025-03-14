Anzeige
Freitag, 14.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
Riesige Kupfer-Anomalie entdeckt! Ist das der nächste Explorations-Jackpot?
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Stuttgart
14.03.25
08:02 Uhr
3,100 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,0603,36008:36
Dow Jones News
14.03.2025 08:33 Uhr
43 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Rule 19.6(c) confirmation

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Rule 19.6(c) confirmation 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) 
Rule 19.6(c) confirmation 
14-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
THE FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT IS BEING MADE PURSUANT TO THE REQUIREMENTS OF RULE 19.6(C) OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND 
MERGERS (THE "CODE"), WHICH, INTER ALIA, REQUIRES A PARTY TO AN OFFER TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE END OF A PERIOD OF 
12 MONTHS FROM THE DATE ON WHICH THE OFFER PERIOD ENDED CONFIRMING WHETHER IT HAS TAKEN, OR NOT TAKEN, THE COURSE OF 
ACTION SET OUT IN ITS STATED INTENTIONS 
 14 March 2025 
Molten Ventures plc ("Molten Ventures") 
 
Rule 19.6(c) confirmation in respect of post-offer intention statements made in relation to Forward Partners plc 
("Forward Partners") 
 
Molten Ventures announces that, further to the completion of its recommended all-share offer for the entire issued and 
to be issued share capital of Forward Partners, which was implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 
of the Companies Act 2006 and which became effective on 14 March 2024, it has duly confirmed in writing to The Panel on 
Takeovers and Mergers in accordance with the requirements of Rule 19.6(c) of the Code that it has complied with its 
respective post-offer intention statements made pursuant to Rules 2.7(c)(viii) and 24.2 of the Code, as detailed in its 
announcement of 27 November 2023 and scheme document published on 21 December 2023. 
Enquiries 
Molten Ventures plc 
                       +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer) 
                       ir@molten.vc 
Andrew Zimmermann (Chief Financial Officer) 
Deutsche Numis 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Simon Willis                 +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
Iqra Amin 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
Don Harrington                +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
Tom Nicholson 
William Hall 
Sodali 
                       +44 (0)7970 246 725/ 
Public relations 
                       +44 (0)771 324 6126 
Elly Williamson 
                       molten@sodali.com 
Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since the IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      GROW; GRW 
LEI Code:    213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  378938 
EQS News ID:  2100216 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2100216&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 14, 2025 03:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
