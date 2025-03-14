Molten Ventures Plc: Rule 19.6(c) confirmation

DJ Rule 19.6(c) confirmation

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW; GRW) Rule 19.6(c) confirmation 14-March-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- THE FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT IS BEING MADE PURSUANT TO THE REQUIREMENTS OF RULE 19.6(C) OF THE CITY CODE ON TAKEOVERS AND MERGERS (THE "CODE"), WHICH, INTER ALIA, REQUIRES A PARTY TO AN OFFER TO MAKE AN ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE END OF A PERIOD OF 12 MONTHS FROM THE DATE ON WHICH THE OFFER PERIOD ENDED CONFIRMING WHETHER IT HAS TAKEN, OR NOT TAKEN, THE COURSE OF ACTION SET OUT IN ITS STATED INTENTIONS 14 March 2025 Molten Ventures plc ("Molten Ventures") Rule 19.6(c) confirmation in respect of post-offer intention statements made in relation to Forward Partners plc ("Forward Partners") Molten Ventures announces that, further to the completion of its recommended all-share offer for the entire issued and to be issued share capital of Forward Partners, which was implemented by way of a scheme of arrangement under Part 26 of the Companies Act 2006 and which became effective on 14 March 2024, it has duly confirmed in writing to The Panel on Takeovers and Mergers in accordance with the requirements of Rule 19.6(c) of the Code that it has complied with its respective post-offer intention statements made pursuant to Rules 2.7(c)(viii) and 24.2 of the Code, as detailed in its announcement of 27 November 2023 and scheme document published on 21 December 2023. Enquiries Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Ben Wilkinson (Chief Executive Officer) ir@molten.vc Andrew Zimmermann (Chief Financial Officer) Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Sodali +44 (0)7970 246 725/ Public relations +44 (0)771 324 6126 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Jane Glover

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer; and Digital Health & Wellness with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Dublin, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since the IPO in June 2016, it has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised over GBP600m to 30 September 2024.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

