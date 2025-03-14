HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's consumer price inflation moderated in February to the lowest level in more than four years, data from Statistics Finland showed on Friday.The consumer price index rose 0.5 percent year-over-year in February, slower than the prior month's 0.7 percent stable increase.Further, this was the weakest inflation since December 2020, when prices had risen only 0.2 percent.The rising of consumer prices from one year back was curbed most by reductions in the prices of electricity, the average interest rate on housing loans, and consumer credits, the agency said.Utility costs were 2.45 percent cheaper compared to last year, and clothing and footwear prices dropped by 0.54 percent. Inflation based on transportation slowed to 0.48 percent from 1.15 percent.The EU measure of the Harmonized Index, or HICP, rose at a slower pace of 1.5 percent in February versus 1.7 percent a month ago, as estimated.Compared to the previous month, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in February after a 0.2 percent gain in January.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX