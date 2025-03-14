

(14 March 2025, Hong Kong) Novautek Technologies Group Limited ("Novautek", stock code: 519.HK) is pleased to announce that Novautek's "Smart Housing Estate" AI robot solution has received high recognition from Legislative Council member and inter-departmental government officials for Hong Kong's first intelligent public housing project. On 13 March 2025, Dennis Leung Tsz-wing, a member of Legislative Council of Hong Kong, along with representatives from three government departments, conducted an on-site inspection of Hong Kong's first intelligent public housing project. Located in Queen's Hill Estate, this project serves as an innovative pilot for the smart public services development in the region, featuring Novautek's "Smart Housing Estate" AI robot solution, which introduces two types of robots: intelligent cleaning and security patrol robots. Councilor Dennis Leung is committed to promoting the application of innovative technology and facilitating the government's blueprint for smart city development. During the inspection, Councilor Dennis Leung accompanied the inter-departmental government team to understand the core technology operations of the two types of robots: Novautek's Intelligent Cleaning Robot: Equipped with an all-round dynamic patrolling system, enhancing community environment maintenance efficiency; and Novautek's 24-Hour Security Patrol Robot: Featuring real-time monitoring and environmental perception technology, strengthening community safety and security capabilities. Representatives from the government departments expressed high appreciation for the project's outcomes and will further explore expanding the application of related robots to more public facility scenarios, promoting smart city development. In response to the needs of public housing estates, Novautek will continue to deepen technological applications and integrate them with various scenarios, supporting the intelligent transformation of public services. - END - About Novautek Technologies Group Limited The principal businesses of Novautek Technologies Group Limited include autonomous driving, property development, property investment, and investment holding. The Group successfully established Novautek Autonomous Driving Limited in 2023 and set up an autonomous driving business in 2024, focusing on developing products and services related to autonomous driving technology for specific scenarios such as cleaning, security, warehousing, logistics and transportation. Based in Hong Kong, the Group not only serves the local market but also promotes its high-tech products to the world. This press release is issued by DLK Advisory Limited on behalf of Novautek Technologies Group Limited. DLK Advisory ???? pr@dlkadvisory.com Tel: +852 2857 7101 Fax: +852 2857 7103 14/03/2025 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

