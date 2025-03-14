Safello teams up with Zumo to set the standard for sustainability in Sweden's crypto sector

Swedish cryptocurrency exchange Safello has entered into a strategic partnership with Zumo to comply with sustainability disclosures under MiCAR.

STOCKHOLM and EDINBURGH, Scotland, March 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Safello, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics, has entered into an agreement with Zumo, a B2B digital assets platform, to facilitate sustainability disclosure requirements under MiCAR.

Through this collaboration, Safello will leverage Zumo's expertise in carbon calculations and crypto sustainability impact to ensure accurate and transparent sustainability disclosures. This initiative accommodates the requirements in the European Union's (EU's) Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) regulation, which through Article 66 mandates crypto asset service providers (CASPs) active in the EU to display sustainability disclosures on their websites on the environmental impact of the digital assets in relation to which the CASPs offer services.

In implementing MiCAR, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) has stipulated a nine-month transition period during which it will grandfather the CASP registrations that were granted before MiCAR came into force. Therefore, Swedish CASPs must obtain their MiCA license by 30 September 2025.

"Compliance is at the core of our business. Partnering with Zumo is one of the steps we are taking to meet MiCA's sustainability disclosure requirements and ensure we provide accurate data to our customers," says Tara Abdi, Chief Compliance Officer at Safello.

"Safello is a market leader in the Nordics so we're delighted the team has chosen to partner with Zumo to help meet new regulatory requirements," adds Nick Jones, Founder and CEO, Zumo.

"Our award-winning Oxygen product was introduced to help CASPs better align their digital asset activities with net zero principles and adopt more sustainable practices. We're committed to supporting CASPs at every stage of their sustainability journey, and complying to the MiCAR sustainability requirements is a critical first step - By championing actionable steps, and providing new, accessible solutions, we're supporting the transition towards a more transparent, sustainable, and compliant crypto industry."

As part of the agreement, Safello will now explore Zumo's Oxygen solution suite, reinforcing its commitment to both regulatory adherence and sustainability within the crypto industry.

Notes To Editors

Certified Adviser

Amudova AB is Safello's certified adviser.

Safello is the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics, with over 400,000 users. The company is empowering financial independence by making crypto accessible to everyone. Safello offers a secure and easy solution for buying, selling, storing, as well as depositing and withdrawing cryptocurrencies directly from the blockchain - ensuring seamless transactions at industry-leading speeds. Operating in Sweden, Safello has been registered as a financial institution with Finansinspektionen (Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority) since 2013 and is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2021. For more information visit www.safello.com

About Zumo

Zumo is an award-winning crypto-as-a-service platform. It provides banks, fintechs and other businesses with the infrastructure they need to launch sustainable digital asset solutions.

The company's purpose is to help build a financial future that creates new opportunities whilst leaving a positive impact on the planet. To achieve this, Zumo is creating easy-to-use financial tools that businesses can embed seamlessly via APIs, so that digital assets are adopted by the mainstream market and used in total peace of mind, every day.

Zumo was an early signatory of the Crypto Climate Accord and has become a key contributor to industry guidance on the decarbonisation of digital assets, working closely with the World Economic Forum. Zumo's employees also co-founded the Emerging Technologies Sustainability Taskforce (ETST) to help ensure the specific characteristics of emerging technologies, such as blockchain, are encapsulated so the standards used for sustainability across the global digital assets sector are fit for purpose.

Find out more at: https://zumo.tech/

