Donnerstag, 05.06.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer wird knapp! Jetzt mischen sich Medien ein - und ein Explorer liefert die Story zur Fantasie
WKN: A3CPCR | ISIN: SE0015346895
05.06.25 | 08:15
0,534 Euro
-3,61 % -0,020
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.06.2025 08:30 Uhr
38 Leser
Safello Group AB: Safello increases exposure to TAO in its strategic crypto reserve

Stockholm, 5 June 2025 | Safello, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics, today announces a fifth reallocation of its crypto treasury, further increasing exposure to TAO, the native token of the decentralized AI protocol Bittensor.

On 4 June 2025, Safello sold 1 BTC at a price of 92,548 EUR per BTC, and purchased approximately 266,42 TAO at a price of 347,20 EUR per TAO.

This follows Safello's initial TAO acquisitions on 8, 14, 20, 21 and 28 May 2025 and is part of a longer-term dollar cost averaging strategy. Safello's crypto treasury now consists of 7 BTC and 1,411.79 TAO.

For more information, please contact
David Leeb, Chief Marketing Officer, at press@safello.com

Certified Adviser
Amudova AB is Safello's certified adviser.

Safello is the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics, with over 404,000 users. The company is empowering financial independence by making crypto accessible to everyone. Safello offers a secure and easy solution for buying, selling, storing, as well as depositing and withdrawing cryptocurrencies directly from the blockchain - ensuring seamless transactions at industry-leading speeds. Operating in Sweden, Safello has been registered as a financial institution with Finansinspektionen (Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority) since 2013 and is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2021. For more information visit www.safello.com.


