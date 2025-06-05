Safello Group AB: Safello increases exposure to TAO in its strategic crypto reserve

Stockholm, 5 June 2025 | Safello, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics, today announces a fifth reallocation of its crypto treasury, further increasing exposure to TAO, the native token of the decentralized AI protocol Bittensor.

On 4 June 2025, Safello sold 1 BTC at a price of 92,548 EUR per BTC, and purchased approximately 266,42 TAO at a price of 347,20 EUR per TAO.

This follows Safello's initial TAO acquisitions on 8, 14, 20, 21 and 28 May 2025 and is part of a longer-term dollar cost averaging strategy. Safello's crypto treasury now consists of 7 BTC and 1,411.79 TAO.

