Dienstag, 12.08.2025
Diese Aktie liegt in der Turbo-Zone - und könnte der Gold-Gewinner 2025/26 werden!
WKN: A3CPCR | ISIN: SE0015346895 | Ticker-Symbol: 0TS
Frankfurt
12.08.25 | 08:04
0,620 Euro
+5,08 % +0,030
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.08.2025 08:30 Uhr
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Safello Group AB: Safello to launch physically backed TAO ETP, targeting european expansion

Stockholm, 12 August 2025 | Safello announces plans to launch Europe's first physically backed TAO Exchange Traded Product (ETP), offering institutional and retail investors exposure to Bittensor's native token, TAO, via leading European stock exchanges.

The ETP will be 100 % physically backed by TAO tokens, securely stored and transparently verifiable, in alignment with Safello's commitment to regulatory compliance, transparency, and investor protection. The company also intends to stake the collateralised TAO to further support the Bittensor ecosystem and increase yield for investors.

This product represents a milestone in Safello's Decentralised AI thesis, following the establishment of Safello Labs, the first research report on decentralised AI and the strategic reallocation of the company's crypto treasury into TAO.

The ETP will be issued in partnership with Deutsche Digital Assets (DDA), under a framework agreement entered into by the parties in Q1 this year. Subject to approvals by the relevant exchange, the ETP is planned to list on the SIX Swiss Exchange, Euronext Paris and Amsterdam, and Deutsche Börse Xetra where DDA is already approved as issuer. The intention is to also list the ETP on Nasdaq Stockholm, subject to DDA obtaining approval as issuer and listing of the ETP.

"We believe TAO represents the most exciting convergence of blockchain and artificial intelligence, and we are proud to lead the way in bringing this asset to a broader European investor base," says Emelie Moritz, CEO of Safello.

Safello is working closely with DDA and the European exchanges to ensure a compliant and robust rollout. Further details regarding the ETP's structure, listing timelines, ISIN, and fee model will be shared in the coming months.

###

For more information, please contact
David Leeb, Chief Marketing Officer, at press@safello.com

Certified Adviser
Amudova AB is Safello's certified adviser.

Safello is the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics, with over 404,000 users. The company is empowering financial independence by making crypto accessible to everyone. Safello offers a secure and easy solution for buying, selling, storing, as well as depositing and withdrawing cryptocurrencies directly from the blockchain - ensuring seamless transactions at industry-leading speeds. Operating in Sweden, Safello has been registered as a financial institution with Finansinspektionen (Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority) since 2013 and is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2021. For more information visit www.safello.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
