Safello Group AB: Safello signs agreement with BitGo to strengthen its crypto custody infrastructure

Stockholm, 13 August 2025 | Safello, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics, has entered into an agreement with BitGo Europe GmbH - a global leading infrastructure provider of digital asset solutions - to strengthen its infrastructure for the custody of crypto assets. BitGo is being added to Safello's existing custody setup.
BitGo's infrastructure pairs its three-key multi-signature cold storage architecture with next-generation Multi-Party Computation with a Threshold Signature Scheme (MPC-TSS), eliminating any single point of failure by ensuring the private key is never reconstructed or exposed.
The implementation of BitGo's custody infrastructure enables Safello to expand its service offering to additional crypto assets and ensures the operational continuity of the platform.
"Adding BitGo as a second MPC-based custody solution is a natural next step in our commitment to security and technical resilience. With both BitGo and Fireblocks, we now have a best-in-class dual MPC infrastructure that positions us for the next phase of growth," says Emelie Moritz, CEO of Safello.
BitGo provides a regulated custody service through BitGo Europe in Germany, which is authorized as a CASP under MiCA. Its technology is used by some of the world's most prominent cryptocurrency exchanges, asset managers, and fintech companies.
Safello is the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics, with over 404,000 users. The company is empowering financial independence by making crypto accessible to everyone. Safello offers a secure and easy solution for buying, selling, storing, as well as depositing and withdrawing cryptocurrencies directly from the blockchain - ensuring seamless transactions at industry-leading speeds. Operating in Sweden, Safello has been registered as a financial institution with Finansinspektionen (Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority) since 2013 and is listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2021. For more information visit www.safello.com.