Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 17.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Europa rüstet Drohnenabwehr auf - und diese Aktie könnte die Technologie dazu liefern!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40WFS | ISIN: SE0023287347 | Ticker-Symbol: 5ZD0
Frankfurt
17.10.25 | 08:07
0,936 Euro
-4,68 % -0,046
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FRAGBITE GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FRAGBITE GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,8440,91815:57
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.10.2025 11:00 Uhr
19 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Safello Group AB: Safello becomes Preferred Partner to Fragbite Group for Bitcoin Treasury

Stockholm, 17 October 2025 | Safello, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics, has entered into a partnership agreement with Fragbite Group AB (publ), one of Sweden's foremost gaming and esports companies listed on Nasdaq First North. Through the agreement, Safello becomes Fragbite Group's Preferred Partner for Bitcoin trading and related crypto services in connection with the establishment of Fragbite Group's Bitcoin Treasury.

Fragbite Group currently holds approximately 19.75 BTC and has set a financial goal of owning 100 BTC by 31 December 2025. The remaining purchases - around 80 bitcoin - are planned to be executed through Safello's platform during the fourth quarter of 2025.

The partnership strengthens Safello's position as a regulated and trusted counterparty for listed companies and institutions seeking secure and transparent exposure to digital assets.

"We are delighted to be chosen as Fragbite Group's Preferred Partner for Bitcoin trading and grateful for their trust," says Emelie Moritz, CEO of Safello. "As Sweden's only crypto company holding a MiCA license, we look forward to welcoming more corporate and institutional clients."

"Safello is uniquely positioned on the Swedish financial market as the most established and, at the same time, most innovative crypto exchange. We are proud to have initiated this collaboration with Safello, a collaboration that well reflects Fragbite Groups' strategy going forward, both within Bitcoin Treasury and in the group as a whole," says Stefan Tengvall, CEO, Fragbite Group.

###

For more information, please contact
David Leeb, Chief Marketing Officer, at press@safello.com

Certified Adviser
Amudova AB is Safello's certified adviser.

Safello is the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics with over 410,000 users and founded 2013. The company's mission is to make crypto accessible to everyone. Safello offers a secure and seamless solution for buying, selling, storing, depositing and withdrawing cryptocurrencies directly from the blockchain - all through smooth transactions with instant delivery. Safello AB operates in Sweden and is authorized as a crypto-asset service provider under MiCA. The parent company, Safello Group AB, has been listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2021. For more information, visit www.safello.com.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.