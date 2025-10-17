Safello Group AB: Safello becomes Preferred Partner to Fragbite Group for Bitcoin Treasury

Stockholm, 17 October 2025 | Safello, the leading cryptocurrency exchange in the Nordics, has entered into a partnership agreement with Fragbite Group AB (publ), one of Sweden's foremost gaming and esports companies listed on Nasdaq First North. Through the agreement, Safello becomes Fragbite Group's Preferred Partner for Bitcoin trading and related crypto services in connection with the establishment of Fragbite Group's Bitcoin Treasury.

Fragbite Group currently holds approximately 19.75 BTC and has set a financial goal of owning 100 BTC by 31 December 2025. The remaining purchases - around 80 bitcoin - are planned to be executed through Safello's platform during the fourth quarter of 2025.

The partnership strengthens Safello's position as a regulated and trusted counterparty for listed companies and institutions seeking secure and transparent exposure to digital assets.

"We are delighted to be chosen as Fragbite Group's Preferred Partner for Bitcoin trading and grateful for their trust," says Emelie Moritz, CEO of Safello. "As Sweden's only crypto company holding a MiCA license, we look forward to welcoming more corporate and institutional clients."

"Safello is uniquely positioned on the Swedish financial market as the most established and, at the same time, most innovative crypto exchange. We are proud to have initiated this collaboration with Safello, a collaboration that well reflects Fragbite Groups' strategy going forward, both within Bitcoin Treasury and in the group as a whole," says Stefan Tengvall, CEO, Fragbite Group.

