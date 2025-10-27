Fragbite Group AB: Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Fragbite Group AB (publ) on 27 October 2025

Fragbite Group AB (publ) ("Fragbite Group" or "the Company") has today, 27 October 2025, held an Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM"). The EGM resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolutions on two directed issues of shares pursuant to aktiebolagslagen chapter 16 (the Swedish Companies Act).

For more detailed information on the content of the resolutions, please refer to the complete notice of the EGM and the complete proposals for resolutions, which are available on the Company's website, www.fragbitegroup.com.

Resolution to approve the Board of Directors' decision on a directed issue of shares pursuant to aktiebolagslagen chapter 16 (the so-called Leo law) (1)

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on a directed issue of shares in accordance with the following. The resolution relates to loans raised and announced on 30 October 2024 and 23 January 2025, respectively.

The directed share issue consists of an issue of not more than 98,049 shares, whereby the Company's share capital is increased by not more than SEK 49,024.50. The right to subscribe for the new shares is, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, granted to the creditors Mikael Pettersson, Erika Mattsson via Åhmansson Consulting AB and Magdy Shehata. Based on the amount of the set-off claim, the subscription price corresponds to approximately SEK 7.7104 per share, totaling SEK 755,997.01. The subscription price has been determined on the basis of negotiations with the Company's lenders at the time the loans were raised. At the time the loans were taken out, the subscription price represented a discount of 20 percent compared with the volume-weighted average price of the Company's share over the last 20 trading days. It is the Board of Directors' assessment that the subscription price is in line with market conditions.

Resolution to approve the Board of Directors' decision on a directed issue of shares pursuant to aktiebolagslagen chapter 16 (the so-called Leo law) (2)

The EGM resolved, in accordance with the Board of Directors' proposal, to approve the Board of Directors' resolution on a directed issue of shares in accordance with the following. The resolution relates to loans raised and announced on 3 July 2025.

The directed share issue consists of an issue of not more than 350,000 shares, whereby the Company's share capital is increased by not more than SEK 175,000. The right to subscribe for the new shares is, with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, granted to the creditors Mikael Pettersson, Niclas Bergkvist via WB Invest AB and Karl-Patrik von Bahr. The subscription price is SEK 10 per share. The subscription price has been determined based on negotiations with the Company's lenders at the time the loans were raised. At the time that the loans, which gave the right to be offset against shares, were taken out, the subscription price represented a premium of approximately 29.2 percent compared with the average price of the Company's shares over the last 20 trading days. It is the Board of Director's assessment that the subscription price is in line with market conditions.

