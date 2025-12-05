Fragbite Group AB: Focus on business operations, 100 BTC target remains with updated timeframe

The Company has decided to update its previously adopted target of holding 100 BTC. The target of holding 100 BTC remains, but with an updated time frame. Taking into account opportunities which the Company is currently evaluating to increase revenue from its business operations, as well as the importance of ensuring that Bitcoin Treasury generates the highest possible shareholder value over the long term, the timeline for the target has been extended by 18 months to the end of the second quarter 2027, when the Company intends to hold at least 100 BTC.

On 30 June 2024 the Company launched the Bitcoin Treasury business area and on 14 August adopted the target of holding 100 BTC by the end of 2025. The Company has the continued ambition of actively growing its Bitcoin holdings, and the target of 100 BTC remains. The overall purpose of the Company's Bitcoin holdings is to build shareholder value, which requires more flexibility not only in terms of different financing solutions but also in terms of choosing the timing of accumulation, more flexibility than was initially deemed necessary. The Company is also currently reviewing initiatives to create growth in business area Gaming, where the Board of Directors believes there is significant opportunity to establish more profitable client projects with profit share. Given that profit sharing from the current FunRock project looks set to exceed expectations in 2026, investments in establishing more revenue-generating projects are more time-critical in the current and coming quarters than the accumulation of Bitcoin, where the Company's commitment is long-term, based on Bitcoin's potential as a value creator over time. Consequently, the Company has resolved to extend the BTC holdings target by 18 months to the end of the second quarter 2027 at which point the Company intends to hold at least 100 BTC.

"The target of at least 100 BTC is and remains important to the Company, as we want to make clear to the market Fragbite Group's commitment to accumulating Bitcoin and thereby strengthening and future-proofing its capital structure. However, we note that Bitcoin Treasury needs a longer investment horizon, both to enable the Company to identify optimal points in time to use the flexible financing facility from Alumni, and simultaneously take into account the needs of our business operations, which are more fast-moving in nature. The recently completed due diligence process did not lead to a transaction at this time, but it provided many valuable insights and opportunities for FunRock that we are now evaluating. This therefore requires more focus as well as cash flow in the event that we pursue any opportunities, which also affects the timeline for the accumulation of Bitcoin. Altogether, this also entails that the Company needs a bit more time to finalise and adopt the new strategic platform and other financial targets, we now aim to communicate both at the beginning of the first quarter of 2026," says Stefan Tengvall, CEO, Fragbite Group.

During November, the company purchased approximately 2.36 BTC at an average price of SEK 845,680 per BTC. The company's total holdings as of today's date are approximately 31.25 BTC.

THE COMPANY'S BITCOIN HOLDINGS

NEW PURCHASE

Amount purchased app. 2.36 BTC Average purchase price app. 845,680 SEK Total purchase consideration app. 2 MSEK



ACCUMULATED HOLDINGS

Total amount app. 31,25 BTC Average purchase price (by date of purchases made) 1,084,509 SEK Value of total holdings in BTC (per latest quarterly report date 13 November 2025) 31,9 MSEK

This information is information that Fragbite Group AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-12-05 13:42 CET.