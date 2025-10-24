Anzeige
Freitag, 24.10.2025
Gold über 4.000 US-Dollar - Canary Gold startet Multi-Front-Exploration in Brasiliens neuem Gold-Hotspot
WKN: A40WFS | ISIN: SE0023287347 | Ticker-Symbol: 5ZD0
24.10.25 | 08:02
24.10.2025 15:10 Uhr
Fragbite Group AB: Fragbite Group holdings increased with 4 BTC

Fragbite Group AB (publ) (the "Company") has completed purchases of app. 4 bitcoin at an average price of SEK 1,038,967 per BTC. The Company's holdings are now at a total of app. 28.88 BTC.

THE COMPANY'S BITCOIN HOLDINGS

NEW PURCHASE
Amount purchasedapp. 4.00 BTC
Average purchase priceapp. 1,038,967 SEK
Total purchase considerationapp. 4,159,996 SEK


ACCUMULATED HOLDINGS
Total amountapp. 28.88 BTC
Average purchase price (by date of purchases made)app. 1,104,256 SEK
Value of total holdings (per latest quarterly report date)N/A*

* Moving forward, Fragbite Group will be including the latest reported book value of BTC holdings in SEK. No financial report has yet been published after the inclusion of BTC on the balance sheet, the next upcoming report is the interim report for the third quarter 2025.

The decision to introduce Bitcoin to the balance sheet reflects the Company's belief in its potential as a long-term value preserver and strategic asset for Fragbite Group's future growth. With Bitcoin as a leverage that grows over time, the Company intends to strengthen its capital structure and create shareholder value.

For questions, please contact:

Erika Mattsson, Chief Communications Officer
ir@fragbitegroup.com
Phone: +46 8 520 277 82

Redeye AB is the Company's Certified Adviser.

About us

Fragbite Group (publ) is a Swedish corporate group with a portfolio of established subsidiaries that develop, adapt and publish games and esports content within GAMING, ESPORTS and WEB3. Our products are developed for both traditional platforms - PC, mobile and console - and modern platforms built on blockchain technology. The Group is headquartered in Stockholm and listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

