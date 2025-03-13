Tree Island Steel Ltd.: Tree Island Steel Announces Full Year 2024 Results

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tree Island Steel ('Tree Island' or the 'Company') (TSX: TSL) announced today its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2024.

For the three-month period ended December 31, 2024, revenues, net of freight and distribution, decreased by $2.5 million to $44.8 million, from $47.3 million in the same period in 2023. The largest drivers for the decreased earnings are the lower average selling prices and the narrowing of margins between selling prices and raw material costs. This was due to competitive pricing pressures across our market segments especially in the residential and industrial segments and led by aggressive import pricing. Gross profit for the fourth quarter decreased to $0.3 million, from $3.4 million in the same period in 2023, for the same reasons. Adjusted EBITDA amounted to negative $1.6 million, compared to $0.9 million during the same period in 2023 from lower gross profit.

For the year ended December 31, 2024, revenues, net of freight and distribution, decreased by $32.6 million to $207.0 million, from $239.6 million in 2023 and gross profit decreased to $11.8 million from $30.3 million. The decrease is due to the same factors noted in the quarter. This resulted in an Adjusted EBITDA of $4.4 million, compared to $21.5 million during 2023.

"In the past three months we have continued to face uncertainty in the market. Generally slower demand from our customers and pricing pressures from competitors continued to impact average selling prices. The inclusion of Canada in the updated US Section 232 Steel and Aluminum tariffs and any other potential tariffs affecting our U.S. exports also add further uncertainty. We are committed to manage our costs and leverage our operational capabilities on both sides of the border to navigate the challenging economic and trade environment," commented Nancy Davies, Chief Operating Officer of Tree Island Steel.

Given the economic uncertainty, the Board of Directors has decided to reduce the quarterly dividend by 50% to $0.015 per share, on the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company, payable on April 15, 2025, to holders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2025.

RESULTS FROM OPERATIONS Three Months Ended Year Ended ($'000 unless otherwise stated) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue 47,856 50,635 221,111 254,572 Freight and distribution costs (3,018 ) (3,291 ) (14,120 ) (15,001 ) Subtotal 44,838 47,344 206,991 239,571 Cost of sales (43,134 ) (42,684 ) (189,733 ) (204,261 ) Depreciation (1,406 ) (1,273 ) (5,473 ) (5,019 ) Gross profit 298 3,387 11,785 30,291 Selling, general and administrative expenses (3,455 ) (3,539 ) (13,474 ) (13,588 ) Operating income (loss) (3,157 ) (152 ) (1,689 ) 16,703 Foreign exchange gain (loss) 163 (261 ) 658 (222 ) Gain (loss) on property, plant and equipment sale 7 (183 ) 7 (287 ) Site closure costs - - - (1,340 ) Interest income 36 217 452 763 Financing expenses (533 ) (425 ) (2,321 ) (1,817 ) Reorganization costs - (197 ) (44 ) (2,293 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (3,484 ) (1,001 ) (2,937 ) 11,507 Income tax (expense) recovery 185 (895 ) (973 ) (3,959 ) Net income (loss) (3,299 ) (1,896 ) (3,910 ) 7,548 Net income (loss) per share (0.13 ) (0.07 ) (0.15 ) 0.27 Dividends per share 0.03 0.03 0.12 0.16 December 31, December 31, Financial position as at: 2024 2023 Total assets 168,817 172,483 Total non-current financial liabilities 31,246 28,439 Adjusted EBITDA Three Months Ended Year Ended ($'000 unless otherwise stated) December 31, December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating income (Loss) (3,157 ) (152 ) (1,689 ) 16,703 Add back depreciation 1,406 1,273 5,473 5,019 Foreign exchange (loss) gain 163 (261 ) 658 (222 ) Adjusted EBITDA1 (1,588 ) 860 4,442 21,500 1See definition on Adjusted EBITDA in Section 2 NON-IFRS MEASURES of the December 31, 2024, MD&A.

About Tree Island Steel

Tree Island Steel, headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia since 1964, through its operating facilities in Canada and the United States, produces wire products for a diverse range of industrial, residential construction, commercial construction and agricultural applications. Its products include galvanized wire, bright wire; a broad array of fasteners, including packaged, collated and bulk nails; stucco reinforcing products; concrete reinforcing mesh; fencing and other fabricated wire products. The Company markets these products under the Tree Island®, Halsteel®, K-Lath®, TI Wire®, ToughStrand® and ToughPanel® brand names.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information with respect to Tree Island including its business, operations and strategies, its dividend policy and the declaration and payment of dividends thereunder as well as financial performance and conditions. The use of forward-looking words such as, "may," "will," "expect" or similar variations generally identify such statements. Any statements that are contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Although management believes that expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties including risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risks Relating to Our Business" in Tree Island's most recent annual information form and management discussion and analysis.

The forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current beliefs and are based upon certain assumptions that management believes to be reasonable based on the information currently available to management. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and a number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, prospective investors should specifically consider various factors including the risks outlined herein and under the heading "Risk Relating to Our Business" in the recent annual information form, which may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: general economic, market and business conditions, public health epidemics, the economy and potentially its supply chain, the cyclical nature of our business and demand for our products, the impact of any tax reassessments or appeals therefrom, financial condition of our customers, competition, deterioration in Tree Island Steel's liquidity, leverage, and restrictive covenants, disruption in the supply of raw materials, volatility in the costs of raw materials, dependence on the construction industry, transportation costs and availability, foreign exchange fluctuations, labour relations, trade actions, dependence on key personnel and skilled workers, reliance on key customers, environmental matters, physical impacts of extreme weather conditions, intellectual property risks, energy costs, un-insured loss, credit risk, operating risk, product liability risks, management of growth, success of acquisition and integration strategies, and other risks and uncertainties set forth in our publicly filed materials.

This press release has been reviewed by the Company's Board of Directors and its Audit Committee and contains information that is current as of the date of this press release, unless otherwise noted. Events occurring after that date could render the information contained herein inaccurate or misleading in a material respect. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information and the management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise except as required by applicable securities laws.

