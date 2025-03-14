Solar Foods Oyj: Fazer introduces new Solein-powered products in the United States

Solar Foods Oyj, press release 14 March 2025 at 10.00 EET

Fazer introduces new Solein®-powered products in the United States

The Finnish food experience company Fazer introduces three new protein snacks powered by Solein®, presenting them in the Future Food-Tech event in San Francisco. Based on the feedback received through the tasting, Fazer will develop the products further. Solar Foods estimates it will receive the regulatory novel food approval in the EU in 2026.

Under its Taste the Future concept, Fazer develops products to build a better future with sustainable ingredients and production methods. Fazer introduces three limited-edition Solein-powered products: Fazer Taste the Future Snack Bar with dark chocolate coating and hazelnuts, Fazer Taste the Future Oat Snack Drink Choco and Fazer Taste the Future Protein Drink Banoffee. All three products are sources of protein. In addition to giving the products a protein boost, Solein complements the nutritional profile and adds iron and B12 to the animal-free products.

Fazer will present the limited edition of the products at Future Food-Tech event in San Francisco on 13-14 March 2025, inviting delegates at the event to taste the Solein-powered snacks and drinks. Early last year, Fazer launched the Taste the Future Snack Bar with hazelnut, dried strawberries and crunchy oat puffs to consumers in Singapore, and the aim is to develop more Solein-powered products for a wider scale European launch in the upcoming years with a whole range of products.

"The products introduced by Fazer showcase how Solein excels as an ingredient in protein drinks and healthy snacking. Solein is now commercially available in Singapore and the United States, and we are on track on our estimation to receive the novel food approval in the EU in 2026. We can't wait to see products made with Solein hit the shelves of stores and available for consumers all over the world", says Juan-Manuel Benitez-Garcia, Chief Commercial Officer of Solar Foods.

"We are proud to bring the groundbreaking innovation Solein to market through our 'Taste the Future' range of snacks and drinks. At the Future Food-Tech event we offer delegates a unique opportunity to taste the products made with Solein. With feedback received through the tasting, we will develop the products further", says Heli Anttila, VP, New Product Development at Fazer Confectionery.

Entering a new era of protein with Solein

Solar Foods has started the commercialization of Solein in the United States, focusing first on the Health & Performance nutrition market. In addition to Fazer's protein snacks and drinks, the pioneering Italian food innovator KelpEat recently introduced their Solein-powered high-protein snacks, aiming to launch the product to consumers in the US market. Solar Foods is also developing its own product concepts to demonstrate Solein's capabilities in consumer products. The first concept, Solein Protein Bites, showcases Solein's functionality in a protein snack.

"These products showcase how extremely versatile and functional Solein is as an ingredient, offering endless possibilities for the food industry to replace traditional animal- and plant-based proteins. By adjusting the amount of Solein and other ingredients, it's easy to develop products to suit different consumer needs and preferences", Benitez-Garcia says.

Compared to other protein sources like soy, pea or whey, Solein is nutritionally unique. It combines the best qualities of animal- and plant-based proteins: it has all the 9 essential amino acids without cholesterol or saturated fats. Solein contains iron and vitamin B12, which plant-based proteins lack. Solein also surpasses both in sustainability, as its production has a radically lower environmental impact. Solein is also an extremely versatile ingredient: thanks to its mild taste, products made with Solein can taste like anything.

Media inquiries:

Maria Rämö, Communications and Engagement Manager, maria.ramo@solarfoods.com, tel. +358 10 579 3283

Images for editorial use: www.solarfoods.com/media

Certified Advisor

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

What is Solein?

Solein is an all-purpose protein grown with the air we breathe: The unique bioprocess takes a single microbe, one of the billion different ones found in nature, and grows it by fermenting it using air and electricity. Solein is a nutritionally rich and versatile ingredient which can replace protein virtually in any food. Solein can also be used as a fortifier to complement the nutritional profile of various foods: it can be a source of iron, fiber and B vitamins, and it can also bring different techno-functionalities into food products. Learn more at www.solein.com.

About Solar Foods

Solar Foods produces Solein®, a protein created using carbon dioxide and electricity. This innovative production method is independent of weather and climate conditions, eliminating the need for traditional agriculture. Founded in Finland in 2017, Solar Foods is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more at www.solarfoods.com and investors.solarfoods.com.

About Fazer

Fazer, The Food Experience Company, enables people to enjoy the best moments of their day. Our mission, Food with a purpose, builds on our strong 130-year heritage, consumer first approach and innovations to create the sustainable food solutions of the future. With our dedicated team of approximately 5,000 professionals, we focus on fast-moving consumer goods and our direct-to-consumer business in Northern Europe, and beyond with exports to some 40 different countries. Fazer's operations comply with its Code of Conduct that is based on the Group's values and the UN Global Compact. In 2024, Fazer Group had net sales of 1.1 billion euros. Northern Magic. Made Real. www.fazergroup.com