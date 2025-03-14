Alleima AB: Alleima announces CFO retirement and succession

Chief Financial Officer Olof Bengtsson has informed the company that he will retire from his position as of August 31, 2025. Johan Eriksson, currently Head of Group Business Control at Alleima, will succeed Olof Bengtsson as Chief Financial Officer as of September 1, 2025.

"I already now want to thank Olof Bengtsson for his excellent contributions to Alleima. He has played an essential part in the successful listing of Alleima on the stock exchange in 2022 and has secured stability and reliability in our Finance function," says Göran Björkman, President and CEO of Alleima.

"I am very grateful for my time as CFO at Alleima and look forward to following the company's development in the future. I am pleased to have Johan Eriksson as my successor and we will together secure an orderly transition," says Olof Bengtsson.

Johan Eriksson, who joined Alleima in 2018, has previously held various positions within Finance in the Sandvik Group, most recently as Head of Group Business Control.

"In line with our succession planning, we are pleased to have found a successor in Johan Eriksson, a seasoned leader with deep expertise in finance, experience from our company and the dynamics of our business. As a key player in the Finance function already today, we are convinced that he is the right person to take the function forward after an orderly transition," says Göran Björkman.

Sandviken, March 14, 2025

Alleima AB (publ)

