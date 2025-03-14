BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - RLX Technology Inc. (RLX) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last yearThe company's bottom line came in at RMB121.96 million, or RMB0.094 per share. This compares with RMB213.48 million, or RMB0.161 per share, last year.Excluding items, RLX Technology Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB246.09 million or RMB0.190 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 56.3% to RMB813.49 million from RMB520.47 million last year.RLX Technology Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: RMB121.96 Mln. vs. RMB213.48 Mln. last year. -EPS: RMB0.094 vs. RMB0.161 last year. -Revenue: RMB813.49 Mln vs. RMB520.47 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX