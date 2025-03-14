Yesterday, March 13, 2025, Clean Motion AB (the "Company") disclosed its annual financial statement release for 2024 with information on the Company's financial situation.

The rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market state that an issuer can be given observation status if there is material adverse uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the shares (CLEMO, ISIN code SE0008216303, order book ID 122709) and the equity rights (CLEMO TO3, ISIN code SE0022727335, order book ID 364749) in Clean Motion AB shall be given observation status.

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.