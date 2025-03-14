Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that First Nordic Metals Corp., company registration number BC0962826, fulfills Nasdaq First North Growth Market's listing requirements.



Provided that First Nordic Metals Corp., applies for admission to trading of its SDRs on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden, first day of trading is expected to be March 21, 2025.



The company has 267,662,696 shares as per today's date.

SDRs

Short name: FNMC SDB Maximum Number of SDRs to be listed: 2,676,626,96 ISIN code: SE0023847785 Round Lot: 1 Order book ID: 391560 Company Registration Number: BC0962826 Market segment: First North STO/8 Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table MIC code: SSME Trading currency: SEK





Classification

Code Name 55 Basic Materials 5510 Basic Resources

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners. For further information, please call Augment Partners on +46 73 076 05 05.