Capita Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14
Notification andpublic disclosure oftransactions by personsdischarging managerial responsibilities and personsclosely associated with them
This notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
1
Detailsofthepersondischargingmanagerialresponsibilities/ personcloselyassociated
a)
Name
Corinne Ripoche
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer - Capita Experience
b)
Initial notification
/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Detailsoftheissuer,emissionallowancemarketparticipant,auctionplatform,auctioneer orauction monitor
a)
Name
Capita plc
b)
LEI
CMIGEWPLHL4M7ZV0IZ88
4
Detailsofthetransaction(s):sectiontoberepeatedfor(i)eachtypeofinstrument;
(ii)eachtypeoftransaction;(iii)eachdate;and(iv)eachplacewheretransactionshave beenconducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary shares of 2 1/15p each
GB00B23K0M20
b)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise and retention of Restricted Share Award nil cost share options granted under the Capita Executive Plan 2021 and self-fund of income tax and national insurance liabilities.
c)
Price (s) and Volume(s) -
Acquisition of shares on exercise of options
Price(s)
£nil
Volume(s)
275,222
Sale of shares
NA
0
Retention of shares
£nil
275,222
d)
Aggregated information
Price(s)
Volume(s)
Acquisition of shares on exercise of options
£nil
275,222
Sale of shares
NA
0
Retention of shares
£nil
275,222
e)
Date of the transaction
7 March 2025
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside of a trading venue (exercise of share options)