Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Director/PDMR Shareholding

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Angus Cockburn

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Director

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI 529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share ISIN: US8669661048

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") under the Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price(s) Volume(s) $87,736.31 1,189

d) Aggregated information - Volume - Price 1,189 $87,736.31

e) Date of the transaction 2 March 2026

f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a) Name Jill Easterbrook

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Director

b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification

3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI 529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share ISIN: US8669661048

b) Nature of the transaction Grant of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") under the Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Item Price(s) Volume(s) $87,736.31 1,189

d) Aggregated information - Volume - Price 1,189 $87,736.31

e) Date of the transaction 2 March 2026