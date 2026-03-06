Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 06.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A41N08 | ISIN: US8669661048 | Ticker-Symbol: C5X
Frankfurt
06.03.26 | 09:24
63,20 Euro
-1,65 % -1,06
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
06.03.2026 18:06 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

6 March 2026

SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS, INC.

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Nando Cesarone

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

b)

LEI

529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

ISIN: US8669661048

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") under the Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$87,736.31

1,189

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

1,189

$87,736.31

e)

Date of the transaction

2 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Angus Cockburn

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

b)

LEI

529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

ISIN: US8669661048

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") under the Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$87,736.31

1,189

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

1,189

$87,736.31

e)

Date of the transaction

2 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Jill Easterbrook

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

b)

LEI

529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

ISIN: US8669661048

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") under the Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$87,736.31

1,189

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

1,189

$87,736.31

e)

Date of the transaction

2 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Renata Ribeiro

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

b)

LEI

529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

ISIN: US8669661048

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") under the Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$87,736.31

1,189

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

1,189

$87,736.31

e)

Date of the transaction

2 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

James Singleton

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

b)

LEI

529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

ISIN: US8669661048

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") under the Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$87,736.31

1,189

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

1,189

$87,736.31

e)

Date of the transaction

2 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Roy Twite

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

b)

LEI

529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

ISIN: US8669661048

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") under the Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$87,736.31

1,189

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

1,189

$87,736.31

e)

Date of the transaction

2 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Paul Walker

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

b)

LEI

529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share

ISIN: US8669661048

b)

Nature of the transaction

  1. Grant of Restricted Stock Units ("RSUs") under the Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. 2026 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Item

Price(s)

Volume(s)

$87,736.31

1,189

d)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

1,189

$87,736.31

e)

Date of the transaction

2 March 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

Enquiries

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

Contact: Alan Porter - 020 7726 9700


© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.