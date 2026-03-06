Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Director/PDMR Shareholding
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
6 March 2026
SUNBELT RENTALS HOLDINGS, INC.
Director / PDMR Shareholding
Notification of transactions of persons discharging managerial responsibility or connected persons.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Nando Cesarone
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
b)
LEI
529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
ISIN: US8669661048
b)
Nature of the transaction
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
1,189
$87,736.31
e)
Date of the transaction
2 March 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Angus Cockburn
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
b)
LEI
529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
ISIN: US8669661048
b)
Nature of the transaction
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
1,189
$87,736.31
e)
Date of the transaction
2 March 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Jill Easterbrook
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
b)
LEI
529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
ISIN: US8669661048
b)
Nature of the transaction
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
1,189
$87,736.31
e)
Date of the transaction
2 March 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Renata Ribeiro
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
b)
LEI
529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
ISIN: US8669661048
b)
Nature of the transaction
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
1,189
$87,736.31
e)
Date of the transaction
2 March 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
James Singleton
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
b)
LEI
529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
ISIN: US8669661048
b)
Nature of the transaction
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
1,189
$87,736.31
e)
Date of the transaction
2 March 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Roy Twite
2
Reason for the notification
|
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
b)
LEI
529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
ISIN: US8669661048
b)
Nature of the transaction
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
1,189
$87,736.31
e)
Date of the transaction
2 March 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name
Paul Walker
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
b)
LEI
529900W4BQDNMAOSRA49
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
ISIN: US8669661048
b)
Nature of the transaction
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
d)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
1,189
$87,736.31
e)
Date of the transaction
2 March 2026
f)
Place of the transaction
New York Stock Exchange (NYSE)
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.
Enquiries
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
Contact: Alan Porter - 020 7726 9700