Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24

24 March 2026

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.

Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SUNB, LSE: SUNB) (the " Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 661,806 of its shares of common stock in the period from March 16, 2026, up to and including March 20, 2026, in connection with its $1.5 billion share repurchase program.

Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period

Trading Day Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (p) Trading Venue 16/03/2026 130,232 5456.74 XLON 17/03/2026 130,217 5528.83 XLON 18/03/2026 129,099 5438.38 XLON 19/03/2026 134,608 5102.93 XLON 20/03/2026 137,650 4897.59 XLON

The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 1,995,091.

Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of shares of common stock in issue will be 411,968,994. The figure of 411,968,994 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.





260323 Sunbelt - Weekly Transactions.pdf

Enquiries:

Will Shaw, Director of Investor Relations, +44 (0)20 7726 9700

Kevin Powers, SVP, Investor Relations and Communications, +001 (803) 833 9353