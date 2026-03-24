Sunbelt Rentals Holdings Inc. - Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 24
24 March 2026
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc.
Share Repurchase Program - Weekly Report
Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SUNB, LSE: SUNB) (the " Company") announces today that it purchased a total of 661,806 of its shares of common stock in the period from March 16, 2026, up to and including March 20, 2026, in connection with its $1.5 billion share repurchase program.
Aggregated information about the purchases carried out during this period
Trading Day
Aggregated daily volume (number of shares)
Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares (p)
Trading Venue
16/03/2026
130,232
5456.74
XLON
17/03/2026
130,217
5528.83
XLON
18/03/2026
129,099
5438.38
XLON
19/03/2026
134,608
5102.93
XLON
20/03/2026
137,650
4897.59
XLON
The Company intends to hold these shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares (including those purchased but not yet settled), the number of shares held by the Company in treasury will be 1,995,091.
Following the purchase of these shares, the remaining number of shares of common stock in issue will be 411,968,994. The figure of 411,968,994 may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of UK law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, detailed information about the individual purchases is attached to this announcement.
260323 Sunbelt - Weekly Transactions.pdf
Enquiries:
Will Shaw, Director of Investor Relations, +44 (0)20 7726 9700
Kevin Powers, SVP, Investor Relations and Communications, +001 (803) 833 9353