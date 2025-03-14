BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Nemetschek SE(NEM0.F), a German provider of software solutions for the construction and media industries, Friday announced that its Supervisory Board approved the Executive Board's resolution to propose higher dividend for the 2024 financial year at the Annual General Meeting on May 20.The dividend has been increased by 15 percent to 0.55 euro per share from previous year's dividend of 0.48 euro per share.If approved by the Annual General Meeting, the total dividend payout would increase to 63.5 million euros from 55.4 million euros in the previous year.As announced earlier, Nemetschek in fiscal 2024 achieved revenues of around 996 million euros with an EBITDA margin of slightly above 30%. The company exceeded its revenue growth and EBITDA margin targets for 2024.The final and audited figures for the financial year 2024 will be published on March 20.In Germany, Nemetschek shares were gaining around 2.4 percent to trade at 113.40 euros.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX