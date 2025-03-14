WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation held steady in February, data from Statistics Poland showed on Friday.The consumer price index climbed 4.9 percent year-over-year in February, the same as in January, which was revised downwardly from 5.3 percent. The expected inflation rate was also 5.3 percent.Prices for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 5.8 percent annually in February, and housing and utility costs were 10.7 percent more expensive. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 1.3 percent.On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.3 percent in February, slower than the 1.0 percent gain a month ago.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX