Half-Yearly Report: Hot Chili Limited and Controlled Entities Interim Financial Report for the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2024

Review of Operations
Highlights
- Hot Chili adds former La Verde Copper Mine (La Verde) to its Costa Fuego coastal copper hub and confirms significant Cu-Au porphyry discovery.
- Costa Fuego Cu-Au Pre-feasibility Study (PFS): Final Stages Underway.
- Huasco Water - Water Supply PFS: Nearing Completion.
- 31 December 2024 cash position A$19 million.
Hot Chili Confirms Major Cu-Au Porphyry Discovery at La Verde
On 11 February 2025, the Company announced new drill results from ten Reverse Circulation (RC) drill holes, confirming La Verde as a significant copper-gold porphyry discovery in low elevation coastal Chile, with broad, consistently mineralised intersections extending over 300 m vertically, commencing at shallow depths.
Drilling confirms scale & growth potential*
- Wide, shallow mineralisation - current discovery footprint extends 550 m by 400 m and remains open in all directions.
- Deeper potential remains untapped - Mineralisation commences from shallow depths, extends to more than 300m below surface, and 8 of 12 drill holes reported to date end in mineralisation at the limit of RC drilling depth capability.
- Gravel cover masking potentially much larger porphyry system - step-out drilling underway.
- Potential below the historical oxide copper open pit untested - drill testing yet to commence.
- Major discovery in its infancy - every drill hole has intersected porphyry-style, copper-gold mineralisation (refer to Table 1 for details on significant intercepts).
As at 11 February 2025, Hot Chili had completed 19 RC drill holes (5,700 m) at La Verde, with assay results from 12 holes reported so far confirming a major copper-gold porphyry discovery* in Chile's coastal range, with assays pending for seven additional RC holes, with geological logging confirming the presence of porphyry host-rock featuring porphyry-style A- and B-type veining in each of the pending drill holes.
Diamond drilling being planned, targeting potential for deeper, higher-grade zones intersected at depth and to test potential for +1km vertical depth extent, typical of other recent major porphyry discoveries, such as Hot Chili's neighbouring Cortadera discovery, *La Verde Mineral Exploration/Exploration Target Area: Exploration targets and/or Exploration zones and/or Exploration areas are speculative and there is no certainy that any future work or evaluation will lead to the definition of a mineral resource.
Adjacent Properties: The Company has no interest in, or rights to, any of the adjacent properties mentioned, and exploration results on adjacent properties are not necessarily indicative of mineralization on the Company's properties. Any references to exploration results or mineral occurrences on adjacent properties are provided for information only and do not imply any certainty of achieving similar results on the Company's properties.
Notes to Table 1: Significant intercepts for La Verde are calculated above a nominal cut-off grade of 0.2% Cu. Where appropriate, significant intersections may contain up to 30m down-hole distance of internal dilution (less than 0.2% Cu). Significant intersections are separated where internal dilution is greater than 30m down-hole distance. The selection of 0.2% Cu for significant intersection cut-off grade is aligned with marginal economic cut-off grade for bulk tonnage polymetallic copper deposits of similar grade in Chile and elsewhere in the world.
1 Previously released significant intercepts. See announcement dated 18 th December 2024
Hot Chili adds La Verde to its Costa Fuego Coastal Copper Hub
In November 2024, Hot Chili executed an Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the historical La Verde Copper Mine (La Verde), located 30 km south of the Company's low-altitude, Costa Fuego copper-gold project in Chile (Figure 1).
La Verde encompasses 800m strike length of open pit workings, previously exploited by private interests for shallow copper-oxide mineralisation.
The La Verde Option Agreement, along with the recently executed Domeyko Option Agreement (see announcement dated 30th April 2024), for the first time consolidates and provides access to, a much larger potential porphyry copper deposit footprint measuring approximately 1.4km by 1.2km, based on geophysical surveys.
The material terms of the executed La Verde Option Agreement are as follows:
Hot Chili's 100% owned subsidiary Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA ("Frontera") has executed a definitive option agreement with SLM Los Dominiceros una de la Sierra Los Chiqueros ("SLM Dominoceros"), the holder of a 100% interest in the concession comprising La Verde, for the grant to Frontera of an option to acquire a 100% interest in the La Verde concession ("La Verde Option Agreement").
- Non-refundable cash payment of US$320,000 to SLM Dominoceros upon grant of the La Verde Option Agreement.
- Non-refundable cash payment of US$680,000 within 12 months from the grant of the La Verde Option Agreement.
- Non-refundable cash payment of US$1,000,000 within 24 months from the grant of the La Verde Option Agreement.
- Option may be exercised within 36 months of the date of grant of the La Verde Option for a final non-refundable cash payment of US$6,890,000.
Costa Fuego Cu-Au Pre-feasibility Study (PFS): Final Stages Underway
During the period, Hot Chili completed key workstreams for Costa Fuego's PFS and Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA), achieving milestones in metallurgy, mining, infrastructure, and environmental planning.
Metallurgy
- Finalized metallurgical testwork using Nova Mineralis Novaminore® technology, which leverages saline water and regulated irrigation cycles for enhanced chalcopyrite recovery from heap leaching of low grade mineralisation.
- Demonstrated reduced freshwater dependency, aligning with Costa Fuego's planned seawater processing.
- Results informed predictive models for copper recovery and acid consumption, optimizing the mine schedule.
Mining
- Mine scheduling finalised using advanced software, incorporating feed from four open pits (Productora, Cortadera, Alice, and San Antonio) and an underground block cave at Cortadera.
- Multiple schedule iterations prioritized lower pre-start capital, faster payback, and optimized production rates.
- Initial capital and operating cost estimates were completed, with further optimization underway for inclusion in the PFS financial model.
Infrastructure
- Finalized site layout, including placement of heap/dump leach pads, waste dumps, stockpiles, mill site, tailings storage, and support buildings.
- Integrated surface water management systems, including diversion channels and dewatering infrastructure.
- Ongoing road optimization to align with the mining schedule.
Environment
- Advanced EIA preparation with additional hydrogeological and geotechnical investigations planned for 2025.
- Completed collection of 122 rock samples for acid rock drainage (ARD) and metal leaching (ML) tests to inform long-term infrastructure and mine closure planning.
- Conducted baseline environmental studies and integrated results into design decisions.
Huasco Water - Water Supply PFS: Nearing Completion
During the quarter, Hot Chili's 80% owned subsidiary company Huasco Water continued to progress its PFS-level, water supply Business Case Study. Key deliverables finalised this quarter by international engineering firm ILF Group, include:
- Evaluation of marine works and the conveyance system to Costa Fuego and other potential third-party off-takers
- Completion of trade-off studies, including desalination plant (technology, location, and sizing), and pipeline configuration (routing and location of pumping stations) for potential third party off-takers. Note that Costa Fuego does not require desalinated water for processing.
- Optimisation of capital cost estimates for the initial stage of seawater supply to Costa Fuego
- Options for third party water supply, including desalinated water, continue to advance
Huasco Water controls the only active granted maritime water concession and most of the necessary permits to provide non-continental water supply to the Huasco Valley, following over a decade of permitting advancement for Hot Chili's coastal range Costa Fuego copper-gold project.
Uniquely, Huasco Water represents an opportunity for Hot Chili to potentially outsource its water infrastructure capital requirements in addition to providing significant additional funding optionality for Costa Fuego.
Hot Chili is continuing its discussions with potential water off-takers in the Huasco Valley and is also engaging with major water infrastructure groups in relation to potential partnership opportunities for financing and development of Huasco Water's future industrial water infrastructure.
Qualifying Statements
The Mineral Resource summary for the Costa Fuego Project is presented in Table 2.
1
Mineral Resources are reported on a 100% Basis - combining Mineral Resource estimates for the Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits. All figures are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures and reported in accordance with the Joint Ore Reserves Committee Code (2012) and NI 43-101. Mineral Resource estimation practices are in accordance with CIM Estimation of Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve Best Practice Guidelines (November 29, 2019) and CIM Environmental, Social and Governance Guidelines for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserve Estimation (September 8, 2023) and reported in accordance CIM Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves (May 10, 2014) that are incorporated by reference into NI 43-101.
2
The Productora deposit is 100% owned by Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera El Aguila SpA (SMEA). SMEA is a joint venture (JV) company - 80% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada (a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited), and 20% owned by Compañía Minera del Pacífico S.A (CMP).
3
The Cortadera deposit is controlled by a Chilean incorporated company Sociedad Minera La Frontera SpA (Frontera). Frontera is a subsidiary company - 100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited.
4
The San Antonio deposit is controlled through Frontera (100% owned by Sociedad Minera El Corazón Limitada, which is a 100% subsidiary of Hot Chili Limited) and Frontera has an Option Agreement to earn a 100% interest.
5
The Mineral Resource Estimates in the tables above form coherent bodies of mineralisation that are considered amenable to a combination of open pit and underground extraction methods based on the following parameters: Base Case Metal Prices: Copper US$ 3.00/lb, Gold US$ 1,700/oz, Molybdenum US$ 14/lb, and Silver US$20/oz.
6
All Mineral Resource Estimates were assessed for Reasonable Prospects of Eventual Economic Extraction (RPEEE) using both Open Pit and Block Cave Extraction mining methods at Cortadera and Open Pit mining methods at Productora, Alice and San Antonio.
7
Metallurgical recovery averages for each deposit consider Indicated + Inferred material and are weighted to combine sulphide flotation and oxide leaching performance. Process recoveries:
Cortadera - Weighted recoveries of 82% Cu, 55% Au, 81% Mo and 36% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.55 x Au(g/t) + 0.00046 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0043 x Ag(g/t)
San Antonio - Weighted recoveries of 85% Cu, 66% Au, 80% Mo and 63% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.64 x Au(g/t) + 0.00044 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0072 x Ag(g/t)
Alice - Weighted recoveries of 81% Cu, 47% Au, 52% Mo and 37% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.48 x Au(g/t) + 0.00030 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0044 x Ag(g/t)
Productora - Weighted recoveries of 84% Cu, 47% Au, 48% Mo and 18% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.46 x Au(g/t) + 0.00026 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0021 x Ag(g/t)
Costa Fuego - Recoveries of 83% Cu, 53% Au, 71% Mo and 26% Ag. CuEq(%) = Cu(%) + 0.53 x Au(g/t) + 0.00040 x Mo(ppm) + 0.0030 x Ag(g/t)
8
Copper Equivalent (CuEq) grades are calculated based on the formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery) + (Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery) + (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu recovery). The base case cut-off grade for Mineral Resources considered amenable to open pit extraction methods at the Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio deposits is 0.20% CuEq, while the cut-off grade for Mineral Resources considered amenable to underground extraction methods at the Cortadera deposit is 0.27% CuEq.
9
Mineral Resources are not Mineral Reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability. These Mineral Resource estimates include Inferred Mineral Resources that are considered too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied to them that would enable them to be categorised as Mineral Reserves. It is reasonably expected that the majority of Inferred mineral resources could be upgraded to Measured or Indicated Mineral Resources with continued exploration.
10
The effective date of the estimate of Mineral Resources for the period ending June 30 2024 is February 23rd, 2024. Refer to ASX Announcement "Hot Chili Indicated Resource at Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project Increases to 798 Mt " for JORC Table 1 information in this statement related to the Costa Fuego Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) by Competent Person Elizabeth Haren, who is also a qualified person (within the meaning of NI 43-101) constituting the MREs of Cortadera, Productora, Alice and San Antonio (which combine to form Costa Fuego). Hot Chili confirms it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the Resource Announcement and all material assumptions and technical parameters stated for the Mineral Resource Estimates in the Resource Announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
11
Hot Chili Limited is not aware of political, environmental or other risks that could materially affect the potential development of the Mineral Resources.
The references to mineral resource estimates in this Half-yearly Report have been extracted from the estimate of mineral resources contained in the Company's announcement to ASX dated 26 February 2024 "Hot Chili Indicated Resource at Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project Increases to 798 Mt", a copy of which is available on the Company's website at www.hotchili. net.au/investors/asx-announcements/. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in this report about the Company's mineral resources and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the mineral resource estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed.
The references to exploration results in this Annual Report have been extracted from the Company's announcements to ASX dated 3 August 2023, "Hot Chili Commences 30,000m Drill Programme at Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project", 28 August 2023, "Hot Chili Signs Binding Letter of Intent for Option to Acquire Cometa Project in Chile ", 15 November 2023 "Hot Chili Continues to Expand its Costa Fuego Coastal Copper Hub in Chile ", 23 January 2024, "Hot Chili Commences Next Phase of Resource Expansion Drilling Programme at Costa Fuego" and 30 April 2024 "Hot Chili Secures Large Addition to its Costa Fuego Coastal Copper Hub in Chile ", copies of which are available on the Company's website at www.hotchili.net.au/investors/asx-announcements/. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in this report about the Company's exploration results.
Qualified Persons - NI 43-101
The information pertaining to the Mineral Resource Estimates included in this Report has been reviewed and approved by Ms. Elizabeth Haren (FAUSIMM (CP) & MAIG) of Haren Consulting Pty Ltd. All other scientific and technical information in this Report has been reviewed and approved by Mr Christian Easterday, MAIG, Hot Chili's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer. Each of Ms. Haren and Mr. Easterday are a qualified person within the meaning of NI 43-101.
Competent Person's Statement - JORC
The information in this Report that relates to Mineral Resources for Cortadera, Productora (including Alice) and San Antonio which constitute the combined Costa Fuego Project is based on information compiled by Ms Elizabeth Haren, a Competent Person who is a Fellow and Chartered Professional of The Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Ms Haren is a full-time employee of Haren Consulting Pty Ltd and an independent consultant to Hot Chili. Ms Haren has sufficient experience, which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposits under consideration and to the activities undertaken, to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code of Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves'. Ms Haren consents to the inclusion in the Report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this announcement that relates to Exploration Results for the Cortadera projects is based upon information compiled by Mr Christian Easterday, the Managing Director and a full-time employee of Hot Chili Limited, whom is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Easterday has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a 'Competent Person' as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr Easterday consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.
Production targets and forecast financial information contained in PEA
The information in this report relating to any production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets comprised in the statements in this report about the PEA for the Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project was previously reported in the Company's announcement 'Hot Chili Announces PEA for Costa Fuego' (the "Technical Report") released to ASX on 28 June 2023 and is available to view on the Company's website at www.hotchili.net.au/investors/asx-announcements/.
For readers to fully understand the information in this Half Year Report, they should read the Technical Report (available on www.SEDAR.com or at www.hotchili.net.au) in its entirety, including all qualifications, assumptions and exclusions that relate to the information set out in this Half Year Report that qualifies the technical information contained in the Technical Report. The Technical Report is intended to be read as a whole, and sections should not be read or relied upon out of context. The technical information in this Half Year Report is subject to the assumptions and qualifications contained in the Report.
The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcement, and that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the production targets and forecast financial information derived from the production targets contained in the original market announcement continue to apply and have not materially changed.
Director's Report
The Directors of Hot Chili Limited present their report on the consolidated entity consisting of Hot Chili Limited ("the Company" or "Hot Chili") and the entities it controlled ("consolidated entity" or "the Group") at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2024.
Directors
The following persons held office as directors of Hot Chili Limited at the date of this report or were directors at any time during the half-year ended 31 December 2024, unless otherwise stated:
Dr Nicole Adshead-Bell (Independent Non-Executive Chairman) (Resigned 11 March 2025)
Christian Easterday (Managing Director)
Roberto de Andraca Adriasola (Non-Executive Director)
Mark Jamieson (Non-Executive Director)
Stephen Quin (Independent Non-Executive Director) (Resigned 11 March 2025)
Principal Activities
The principal continuing activity of the consolidated entity is mineral exploration.
Significant Changes in the State of Affairs
During the half year under review, significant changes in the state of affairs of the consolidated entity were as follows:
In November 2024, the Company executed an Option Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the historical La Verde Copper Mine (La Verde), located 30 km south of the Company's low-altitude, Costa Fuego copper-gold project in Chile.
In December 2024, the Company announced significant copper-gold, porphyry-style mineralisation at La Verde, with 202m grading 0.6% copper, 0.3g/t gold from 70m depth.
Results of Operations for the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2024
The results of the consolidated entity from continuing operations after providing for income tax and non-controlling interest for the half-year ended 31 December 2024 was a loss of $6,509,483 (half-year ended 31 December 2023: loss of $4,131,534).
Dividends
No dividends were paid or declared since the end of the previous year ending 30 June 2024. The Directors do not recommend the payment of a dividend.
Rounding Off of Amounts
The Company is of a kind referred to in ASIC Corporations (Rounding in Financial/Directors' Reports) Instrument 2016/191, dated 24 March 2016, issued by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. Therefore, the amounts contained in the Directors' Report and in the financial report have been rounded to the nearest dollar in accordance with that Corporations Instrument, unless otherwise stated.
Review of Operations and Qualifying Statements
Refer to the Review of Operations report in Section 1 and associated Qualifying Statements in Section 2.
Matters Subsequent to Reporting Date 31 December 2024
On 6 January 2025, the Company issued 352,913 Service Rights and 366,094 Performance Rights under an employee incentive scheme. The Service and Performance Rights have been issued effective from the individuals start dates with the Company.
On 7 January 2025, announced that 1,850,001 options had expired without exercise or conversion.
On 4 February 2025, the Company announced that 1,259,789 options had expired without exercise or conversion.
On 11 February 2025, Hot Chili reported a second round of strong assay results from its La Verde copper-gold discovery, located approximately 30km south of the Company's Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project planned central processing hub at low elevation in the coastal range of the Atacama region, Chile. The Company has now completed 19 RC drill holes (5,700 m) at La Verde, with assay results from 12 holes reported so far confirming a major copper-gold porphyry discovery in Chile's coastal range.
On 11 March 2025 Dr Nicole Adshead-Bell, Non-Executive Chairman and Mr Stephen Quin, Non-Executive Director tendered their resignations, effectively immediately.
Auditors' Independence Declaration
A copy of the auditor's independence declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out immediately after this Directors' Report.
This report is made in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors made pursuant to section 306(3)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001.
Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors by:
Christian Easterday
Managing Director
Dated this 13th day of March 2025
Perth, Western Australia
Director's Declaration
In the opinion of the Directors:
a) the attached financial statements and notes thereto comply with the Corporations Act 2001, the accounting standards (including Australian Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting), the Corporations Regulations 2001 and other mandatory professional reporting requirements;
b) the attached financial statements and notes thereto give a true and fair view of the consolidated entity's financial position as at 31 December 2024 and of its performance for the half-year ended on that date; and
c) there are reasonable grounds to believe that the Company will be able to pay its debts as and when they become due and payable.
This declaration is made in accordance with a resolution of the Board of Directors made pursuant to section 303(5)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001.
Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors by:
Christian Easterday
Managing Director
Dated this 13th day of March 2025
Perth, Western Australia
Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
For the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2024
Consolidated Entity
Half-Year Ended
Note
Dec 2024
$
Dec 2023
$
Interest income
350,031
173,425
Total Income
350,031
173,425
Depreciation
(98,050)
(65,336)
Corporate fees
(254,732)
(221,257)
Legal and professional
(654,930)
(290,490)
Employee benefits expense
(1,065,067)
(961,504)
Administration expenses
(680,568)
(454,355)
Accounting fees
(84,378)
(17,033)
Marketing expenses
(595,620)
(607,061)
Travel costs
-
(100,003)
Tenement write off3
(2,909,169)
-
Foreign exchange gain
98,946
207,735
Share-based payments expense
(754,210)
(1,860,807)
Direct costs expensed
(1,350)
-
Finance costs
(29,598)
(19,961)
Total Expenses
(7,028,726)
(4,390,072)
Loss before income tax
(6,678,695)
(4,216,647)
Income tax expense
-
-
Loss After Income Tax
(6,678,695)
(4,216,647)
Other comprehensive income
-
-
Total Comprehensive Loss
(6,678,695)
(4,216,647)
Loss Attributable To:
Non-controlling interest
(169,212)
(85,113)
Owners of Hot Chili Limited
(6,509,483)
(4,131,534)
(6,678,695)
(4,216,647)
Basic and diluted loss per share (cents) attributable
(5.27)
(3.46)
The above Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
Statement of Financial Position
As at 31 December 2024
Consolidated Entity
|
Note
Dec 2024
$
June 2024
$
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
19,032,095
33,741,518
Other current assets
342,885
278,530
Total Current Assets
19,374,980
34,020,048
Non-Current Assets
Plant and equipment
198,266
162,654
Exploration and evaluation expenditure
3
224,663,494
215,831,609
Right-of-use assets
4
418,562
508,689
Other non-current assets
400,761
359,309
Total Non-Current Assets
225,681,083
216,862,261
Total Assets
245,056,063
250,882,309
Current Liabilities
Trade and other payables
2,803,139
2,608,414
Provisions
237,209
267,526
Lease liabilities
5
181,779
162,588
Total Current Liabilities
3,222,127
3,038,528
Non-Current Liabilities
Provisions
26,262
24,591
Lease liabilities
5
306,847
392,014
Total Non-Current Liabilities
333,109
416,605
Total Liabilities
3,555,236
3,455,133
Net Assets
241,500,827
247,427,176
Equity
Contributed equity
8
297,713,521
297,651,726
Share-based payments reserve
7,136,250
6,445,699
Foreign currency translation reserve
1,222
1,222
Accumulated losses
(82,829,379)
(76,319,896)
Capital and Reserves Attributable to
222,021,614
227,778,751
Non-controlling interest
19,479,213
19,648,425
Total Equity
241,500,827
247,427,176
The above Statement of Financial Position should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
Statement of Changes in Equity
For the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2024
Consolidated
Contributed
Share-Based
Foreign
Accumulated
Non-Controlling
Total
Entity
$
$
$
$
$
$
Half-Year Ended Dec 2024
Balance at 1 July 2024
297,651,726
6,445,699
1,222
(76,319,896)
19,648,425
247,427,176
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(6,509,483)
(169,212)
(6,678,695)
Total Comprehensive Loss
-
-
-
(6,509,483)
(169,212)
(6,678,695)
Share issue costs
(1,864)
-
-
-
-
(1,864)
Rights exercised
63,659
(63,659)
-
-
-
-
Share-based payments
-
754,210
-
-
-
754,210
Balance at 31 Dec 2024
297,713,521
7,136,250
1,222
(82,829,379)
19,479,213
241,500,827
Half-Year Ended Dec 2023
Balance at 1 July 2023
269,189,573
5,230,152
1,222
(71,081,853)
19,309,663
222,648,757
Loss for the period
-
-
-
(4,131,534)
(85,113)
(4,216,647)
Total Comprehensive Loss
-
-
-
(4,131,534)
(85,113)
(4,216,647)
Performance rights lapsed
-
(2,331,333)
-
2,331,333
-
-
Share-based payments
-
1,860,807
-
-
-
1,860,807
Balance at 31 Dec 2023
269,189,573
4,759,626
1,222
(72,882,054)
19,224,550
220,292,917
The above Statement of Changes in Equity should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
Statement of Cash Flows
For the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2024
Consolidated Entity
Half-Year Ended
|
Note
Dec 2024
$
Dec 2023
$
Cash Flows from Operating Activities
Payments to suppliers and employees
(3,522,097)
(2,802,824)
Interest received
355,726
118,364
Interest paid
(6)
(943)
Net Cash Used in Operating Activities
(3,166,377)
(2,685,403)
Cash Flows from Investing Activities
Payments for plant and equipment
(58,977)
(4,484)
Payments for tenements
3
(2,471,940)
(1,353,279)
Payments for exploration and evaluation
(8,856,940)
(7,017,096)
Proceeds on sale of NSR, net of transaction costs
-
21,286,690
Net Cash (Used in)/Received from Investing Activities
(11,387,857)
12,911,831
Cash Flows from Financing Activities
Share issue costs
(117,115)
-
Repayment of lease liabilities
(95,568)
(77,361)
Net Cash Used in Financing Activities
(212,683)
(77,361)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash held
(14,766,917)
10,149,067
Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
33,741,518
2,948,964
Foreign exchange differences on cash
57,494
222,855
Cash and Cash Equivalents at the End of the Period
19,032,095
13,320,886
The above Statement of Cash Flows should be read in conjunction with the accompanying notes.
Notes to the Financial Statements
For the Half-Year Ended 31 December 2024
1.SUMMARY OF MATERIAL ACCOUNTING POLICIES
Statement of Compliance
The half-year financial report is a general purpose financial report prepared in accordance with the requirements of the Corporations Act 2001 and Australian Accounting Standard AASB 134 Interim Financial Reporting. Compliance with AASB 134 ensures compliance with International Financial Reporting Standard IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting.
The half-year financial report does not include full disclosures of the type normally included in an annual financial report. Accordingly, it is recommended that this financial report be read in conjunction with the annual financial report for the year ended 30 June 2024 and any public announcements made by Hot Chili Limited and its controlled entities during the half-year in accordance with the continuous disclosure requirements of the Corporations Act 2001.
Basis of Preparation
The same accounting policies and methods of computation have been followed in this interim financial report as were applied in the most recent annual financial statements, unless otherwise stated. The accounting policies are consistent with Australian Accounting Standards and with IFRS Standards.
New or Amended Accounting Standards and Interpretations Adopted
The consolidated entity has adopted all new or amended accounting standards, interpretations and other accounting pronouncements issued by the Australian Accounting Standards Board ("AASB") that are effective for reporting periods beginning on or after 1 January 2025 and therefore mandatory for the current reporting period.
Any new or amended accounting standards, interpretations and other accounting pronouncements that are not yet mandatory have not been early adopted.
2.OPERATING SEGMENTS
The Company's operations are in one reportable business segment, being the exploration for Copper. The Company operates in one geographical segment, being Chile.
The operating segment information is the same information as provided throughout the consolidated financial statements and therefore not duplicated. The information reported to the CODM is on at least a monthly basis.
3.EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION EXPENDITURE
Consolidated Entity
Half-Year
$
Year Ended
$
Carrying amount at the beginning of the period
215,831,609
220,436,849
Tenement write off5
(2,909,169)
-
Partial disposal of underlying mineral resource
-
(21,286,690)
Consideration given for mineral exploration acquisition4
2,471,940
2,625,969
Capitalised mineral exploration and evaluation 2
9,269,114
14,055,481
Carrying Amount at the End of the Period 3
224,663,494
215,831,609
1
In July 2023, the Company closed a US$15 million investment by Osisko Gold Royalties Limited, pursuant to which Hot Chili received proceeds of US$15 million in exchange for the sale of a 1% NSR royalty on copper and a 3% NSR royalty on gold across the Company's Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project.
2
Capitalised mineral exploration and evaluation is net of reimbursements of VAT recovered following approval for VAT refunds from the Chilean Tax Authorities.
3
Management have determined that the capitalised expenditure relating to the projects in Chile are still in the exploration phase and are to be classified as exploration and evaluation expenditure. In accordance with AASB 6 Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources, management have assessed whether there are any indicators of impairment on the capitalised expenditure as at balance date. In making this assessment management have considered whether sufficient data exists to conclude that the exploration and evaluation assets are unlikely to be recovered in full from successful development or sale. Based on this assessment, management are satisfied that there are no impairment indicators as at balance date.
4
Payments required under option and purchase agreements to secure tenements together with associated taxes & registration costs.
The future realisation of these non-current assets is dependent on further exploration and funding necessary to commercialise the resources or realisation through sale.
5
Marsellesa and Antofagasta Minerals S.A. (AMSA) Option agreements have been terminated due to unsuccessful exploration assessments by the Company. These terminations are not considered material to the exploration program.
4.RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
Consolidated Entity
Dec 2024
$
June 2024
$
Right-of-use assets at cost
831,495
831,495
Less: Accumulated amortisation
(412,933)
(322,806)
418,562
508,689
Reconciliation of Right-of-Use Assets
Half-Year
$
Year Ended
$
Opening balance
508,689
277,591
Additions1
-
356,835
Amortisation
(90,127)
(125,737)
Closing balance2
418,562
508,689
1.
From the previous year up until 1 June 2024, the Chilean entities leased their previous office premises at Avenida Isidora Goyenechea, Las Condes, Santiago under an operating lease. The commitments for minimum lease payments in relation to the previous Chilean office was previously disclosed in Note 17(c) of the Company's annual report for the year ended 30 June 2023. Effective on 1 June 2024, the Chilean entities entered into a new lease agreement for their new Chilean office premises at Lan Condes, Santiago, Republic of Chile. This lease has a fixed term of 3 years, with the option to renew for a further 3 years. The lease is denominated in "Unidad de Fomento", or "Development Units", which is a Chilean inflation-indexed unit of account.
2.
During the year, the Company continued its leases for its premises at 768 Canning Highway, Applecross, Western Australia. The lease for the ground floor terminates on 28 February 2025 and the lease for the first floor terminates on 28 February 2026.
5.LEASE LIABILITIES
Consolidated Entity
Dec 2024
$
June 2024
$
Current
181,779
162,588
Non-current
306,847
392,014
488,626
554,602
Reconciliation of Lease Liabilities
Half-Year
$
Year Ended
$
Opening balance
554,602
333,608
Additions
-
356,835
Repayments
(110,692)
(162,742)
Interest
29,592
37,435
Foreign exchange differences
15,124
(10,534)
Closing balance
488,626
554,602
6.COMMITMENTS FOR EXPENDITURE
(a)Exploration Commitments
In order to maintain current rights of tenure to exploration and mining tenements, the consolidated entity has the following discretionary exploration expenditure requirements up until the expiry of leases. These obligations are not provided for in the financial statements and are payable as follows:
Consolidated Entity
31 Dec 2024
$
30 Jun 2024
$
Within one year
402,123
377,415
Later than one year but not later than five years
1,608,493
1,509,662
More than five years
4,825,479
4,906,401
6,836,095
6,793,478
(b)Option Payment Commitments
The mining rights (which vary between 90% to 100%) of the various projects undertaken by Hot Chili will be transferred upon satisfaction of the option payments committed as at 31 December 2024, as tabled below:
Consolidated Entity
31 Dec 2024
$
30 Jun 2024
$
Within one year
3,506,514
4,378,019
Later than one year but not later than five years
32,765,000
22,388,285
More than five years
-
-
36,271,514
26,766,304
7.CONTINGENT LIABILITIES
a)VAT
As at 31 December 2024, Hot Chili Limited had accumulated:
- VAT refund payments of $15,434,266 (30 June 2024: $14,939,275) with respect to VAT recovered as at 31 December 2024 by Sociedad Minera El Águila SpA (refer to the table below); and
- VAT refund payments of $10,157,243 (30 June 2024: $9,731,571) with respect to VAT recovered as at 31 December 2024 by Sociedad Minera Frontera SpA (refer to the table below).
Consolidated Entity
Dec 2024
$
June 2024
$
VAT recovered by Sociedad Minera El Águila SpA
(CLP 9,561,515; 30 June 2024: CLP 9,344,976,756)
15,434,266
14,939,275
VAT recovered by Sociedad Minera Frontera SpA
(CLP 6,292,404; 30 June 2024: CLP 6,087,397,302)
10,157,243
9,731,571
Total VAT Recovered by Chilean Subsidiaries
(CLP 15,853,919; 30 June 2024: CLP 14,100,115,924)
25,591,509
24,670,846
Under the initial terms of the VAT refund payment, the consolidated entity initially had until the 31 December 2019 to commercialise production from Productora and meet certain export targets. Hot Chili also had the right to extend this term. The Company exercised its right to extend the date of commercial production from Productora with the Chilean Tax Authority. An extension to the benefit was extended to 30 June 2022 and a further extension until 30 June 2026 was also granted. An agreement with Sociedad Minera Fronters SpA provides an extension to 31 December 2026 for exports related to the Cortadera deposit.
In the event that the term is not extended further and the Company does not meet certain export targets, the Company will be required to re-pay the VAT refund payments to the Chilean Tax Authority subject to certain terms and conditions. However, if Hot Chili achieves the export targets within that timeframe or its renewal, if required, any VAT refund payments will not be required to be repaid.
b)Future Royalty Payments
In July 2023, the Company closed an Investment Agreement with Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd ("Osisko"). Under the terms of the Investment Agreement Osisko purchased a net smelter return royalty comprising 1% of payable copper production and 3% of gold payable production. Hot Chili retains a buyback right if a change of control event occurs prior to the 4th anniversary of closing under the terms and conditions of the announcement dated 28 June 2023.
8.CONTRIBUTED EQUITY
Consolidated Entity
31 Dec 2024
30 June 2024
a)Share Capital
No. Shares
$
No. Shares
$
Ordinary shares - fully paid
151,420,450
297,713,521
151,345,206
297,651,726
b)Movement in Ordinary Share Capital
Balance at the beginning of the period
151,345,206
297,651,726
119,445,206
269,189,573
Shares issued under Private Placement to institutional & professional investors
-
-
24,900,000
24,900,000
Shares issued under Share Purchase Plan to eligible shareholders
75,244
63,659
7,000,000
7,000,000
Less: Costs associated with issue of share capital
-
(1,864)
-
(3,437,847)
Balance at the End of the Period
151,420,450
297,713,521
151,345,206
297,651,726
c)Unlisted Options Over Ordinary Share Capital
Issue Date
Expiry Date
Balance at
No.
Issued During
No.
Expiry /
No.
Balance at
No.
Exercisable at
No.
20 Sep 2021
30 Sep 2024
1,850,001
-
(1,850,001)
-
-
4 Sep 2022
28 Jan 2025
1,259,789
-
-
1,259,789
1,259,789
25 Jul 20241
25 Jul 2026
1,914,000
-
-
1,914,000
1,914,000
5,023,790
-
(1,850,001)
3,173,789
3,173,789
1
Approved at the General Meeting of Shareholders on 4 July 2024.
The weighted average exercise price of options on issue is $2.07 (30 June 2024: $2.16). The weighted average remaining contractual life of options outstanding at the end of the period was 0.08 years (30 June 2024: 0.38 years)
8.CONTRIBUTED EQUITY (CONT'D)
d)Service Rights
Grant Date
Last
Expiry
Balance at
No.
Issued During
No.
Lapsed / Exercise
No.
Balance at
No.
Exercisable at
No.
10 May 2023
31 Dec 2023
12 May 2028
938,953
-
(47,404)
891,549
891,549
10 May 2023
31 Dec 2024
12 May 2028
938,955
-
(55,692)
883,263
883,263
10 May 2023
31 Dec 2025
12 May 2028
938,956
-
(111,384)
827,572
-
21 Aug 2023
31 Dec 2023
22 Aug 2028
115,006
-
(8,333)
106,673
106,673
21 Aug 2023
31 Dec 2024
22 Aug 2028
115,006
-
-
115,006
115,006
21 Aug 2023
31 Dec 2025
22 Aug 2028
114,988
-
-
114,988
-
1 Jul 2024
31 Dec 2024
6 Jan 2030
-
115,231
-
115,231
115,231
1 Jul 2024
31 Dec 2025
6 Jan 2030
-
237,682
-
237,682
-
3,161,864
352,913
(222,813)
3,291,964
2,111,722
1
Later expiry dates apply if service rights have vested on or before the last vesting day.
2
There were 352,913 service rights issued during the period.
3
Denotes service rights exercisable as a result of vesting conditions being met during the year.
e)Performance Rights
Grant Date
Last
Expiry Date 1
Balance at
No.
Issued During
No.
Lapsed /
No.
Balance at
No.
Exercisable at
No.
10 May 2023
31 Dec 2023
12 May 2028
290,480
-
(16,591)
273,889
273,889
10 May 2023
31 Dec 2024
12 May 2028
290,485
-
(38,984)
251,501
251,501
10 May 2023
31 Dec 2025
12 May 2028
1,286,433
-
(172,646)
1,113,787
-
10 May 2023
10 May 2026
12 May 2028
622,466
-
(83,538)
538,928
-
21 Aug 2023
31 Dec 2023
22 Aug 2028
40,244
-
(2,916)
37,328
37,328
21 Aug 2023
31 Dec 2024
22 Aug 2028
40,244
-
-
40,244
40,244
21 Aug 2023
31 Dec 2025
22 Aug 2028
178,262
-
-
178,262
-
21 Aug 2023
21 Aug 2026
22 Aug 2028
86,250
-
-
86,250
-
1 Jul 2024
31 Dec 2024
6 Jan 2030
-
40,371
-
40,371
40,371
1 Jul 2024
31 Dec 2025
6 Jan 2030
-
232,531
-
232,531
-
1 Jul 2024
21 Aug 2026
6 Jan 2030
-
93,192
-
93,192
-
2,834,864
366,094
(314,675)
2,886,283
643,333
1
Later expiry dates apply if performance rights have vested on or before the last vesting day.
2
There were 366,094 performance rights issued during the period.
3
Denotes performance rights exercisable as a result of vesting conditions being met during the year.
9.RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS
Remuneration, share-based payments and other arrangements of key management personnel are disclosed in the annual financial report for the year ended 30 June 2024. These arrangements with related parties continued to be in place during the period. No further related party arrangements were made, nor were there further related party transactions during the half-year period to 31 December 2024.
10. EVENTS OCCURRING AFTER REPORTING DATE
On 6 January 2025, the Company issued 352,913 Service Rights and 366,094 Performance Rights under an employee incentive scheme. The Service and Performance Rights have been issued effective from the individuals start dates with the Company.
On 7 January 2025, the Company announced that 1,850,001 options had expired without exercise or conversion.
On 4 February 2025, the Company announced that 1,259,789 options had expired without exercise or conversion.
On 11 February 2025, Hot Chili reported a second round of strong assay results from its La Verde copper-gold discovery, located approximately 30km south of the Company's Costa Fuego Copper-Gold Project planned central processing hub at low elevation in the coastal range of the Atacama region, Chile. The Company has now completed 19 RC drill holes (5,700 m) at La Verde, with assay results from 12 holes reported so far confirming a major copper-gold porphyry discovery in Chile's coastal range.
On 11 March 2025 Dr Nicole Adshead-Bell, Non-Executive Chairman and Mr Stephen Quin, Non-Executive Director tendered their resignations, effectively immediately.
The Directors are not aware of any other matters or circumstances that have arisen since the end of the financial period which significantly affected or may significantly affect the operations of the consolidated entity the results of those operations, or the state of affairs of the consolidated entity in future financial periods.
11. DIVIDENDS
No dividends were paid or declared for the period.
Table 3: Current Tenement (Patente) Holdings in Chile as at 31 Dec 2024
Cortadera Project
License ID
HCH % Held
HCH % Earning
Area (ha)
Agreement Details
MAGDALENITA 1/20
100% Frontera SpA
100
ATACAMITA 1/82
100% Frontera SpA
82
AMALIA 942 A 1/6
100% Frontera SpA
53
PAULINA 10 B 1/16
100% Frontera SpA
136
PAULINA 11 B 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
249
PAULINA 12 B 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
294
PAULINA 13 B 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
264
PAULINA 14 B 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
265
PAULINA 15 B 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
200
PAULINA 22 A 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
300
PAULINA 24 1/24
100% Frontera SpA
183
PAULINA 25 A 1/19
100% Frontera SpA
156
PAULINA 26 A 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
294
PAULINA 27A 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
300
CORTADERA 1 1/200
100% Frontera SpA
200
CORTADERA 2 1/200
100% Frontera SpA
200
CORTADERA 41
100% Frontera SpA
1
CORTADERA 42
100% Frontera SpA
1
LAS CANAS 16
100% Frontera SpA
1
LAS CANAS 1/15
100% Frontera SpA
146
CORTADERA 1/40
100% Frontera SpA
374
LAS CANAS ESTE 2003 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
300
CORROTEO 1 1/260
100% Frontera SpA
260
CORROTEO 5 1/261
100% Frontera SpA
261
PURISIMA
100% Frontera SpA
20
NSR 1.5%
Note.
Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited
Table 3: Current Tenement (Patente) Holdings in Chile as at 31 Dec 2024 (Cont'd)
Productora Project
License ID
HCH % Held
HCH % Earning
Area (ha)
Agreement Details
FRAN 1 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
220
FRAN 2 1/20
80% SMEA SpA
100
FRAN 3 1/20
80% SMEA SpA
100
FRAN 4 1/20
80% SMEA SpA
100
FRAN 5 1/20
80% SMEA SpA
100
FRAN 6 1/26
80% SMEA SpA
130
FRAN 7 1/37
80% SMEA SpA
176
FRAN 8 1/30
80% SMEA SpA
120
FRAN 12 1/40
80% SMEA SpA
200
FRAN 13 1/40
80% SMEA SpA
200
FRAN 14 1/40
80% SMEA SpA
200
FRAN 15 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
FRAN 18, 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
273
FRAN 21, 1/46
80% SMEA SpA
226
ALGA 7 A 1/32
80% SMEA SpA
89
ALGA VI 5/24
80% SMEA SpA
66
MONTOSA 1/4
80% SMEA SpA
35
NSR 3%
CHICA
80% SMEA SpA
1
ESPERANZA 1/5
80% SMEA SpA
11
LEONA 2A 1/4
80% SMEA SpA
10
CARMEN I, 1/50
80% SMEA SpA
222
CARMEN II, 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
274
ZAPA 1 1/10
80% SMEA SpA
100
ZAPA 3 1/23
80% SMEA SpA
92
ZAPA 5A 1/16
80% SMEA SpA
80
ZAPA 7 1/24
80% SMEA SpA
120
CABRITO-CABRITO 1/9
80% SMEA SpA
50
CUENCA A 1/51
80% SMEA SpA
255
CUENCA B 1/28
80% SMEA SpA
139
CUENCA C 1/51
80% SMEA SpA
255
CUENCA D
80% SMEA SpA
3
CUENCA E
80% SMEA SpA
1
CHOAPA 1/10
80% SMEA SpA
50
ELQUI 1/14
80% SMEA SpA
61
LIMARÍ 1/15
80% SMEA SpA
66
LOA 1/6
80% SMEA SpA
30
MAIPO 1/10
80% SMEA SpA
50
TOLTÉN 1/14
80% SMEA SpA
70
Table 3: Current Tenement (Patente) Holdings in Chile as at 31 Dec 2024 (Cont'd)
Productora Project (Cont'd)
License ID
HCH % Held
HCH % Earning
Area (ha)
Agreement Details
CACHIYUYITO 1 1/20
80% SMEA SpA
100
CACHIYUYITO 2 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
CACHIYUYITO 3 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
PRODUCTORA 1/16
80% SMEA SpA
75
ORO INDIO 1A 1/20
80% SMEA SpA
82
AURO HUASCO 1A 1/8
80% SMEA SpA
35
|
URANIO 1/70
0 %
0 %
350
25-year Lease Agreement
US$250,000 per year (average for the 25
year term); plus 2% NSR all but gold; 4% NSR
JULI 9, 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
JULI 10, 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
JULI 11, 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
JULI 12, 1/42
80% SMEA SpA
210
JULI 13, 1/20
80% SMEA SpA
100
JULI 14, 1/50
80% SMEA SpA
250
JULI 15, 1/55
80% SMEA SpA
275
JULI 16 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
JULI 17 1/20
80% SMEA SpA
100
JULI 19
80% SMEA SpA
300
JULI 20
80% SMEA SpA
300
JULI 21 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
JULI 22
80% SMEA SpA
300
JULI 23 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
JULI 24 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
JULI 25
80% SMEA SpA
300
JULI 27, 1/30
80% SMEA SpA
146
JULI 27 B, 1/10
80% SMEA SpA
48
JULI 28, 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
JULIETA 5
80% SMEA SpA
200
JULIETA 6
80% SMEA SpA
200
JULIETA 7
80% SMEA SpA
100
JULIETA 8
80% SMEA SpA
100
JULIETA 9
80% SMEA SpA
100
JULIETA 10, 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
300
JULIETA 11
80% SMEA SpA
300
JULIETA 12
80% SMEA SpA
300
JULIETA 13 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
298
JULIETA 14 1/60
80% SMEA SpA
269
JULIETA 15 1/40
80% SMEA SpA
200
Table 3: Current Tenement (Patente) Holdings in Chile as at 31 Dec 2024 (Cont'd)
Productora Project (Cont'd)
License ID
HCH % Held
HCH % Earning
Area (ha)
Agreement Details
JULIETA 16
80% SMEA SpA
200
JULIETA 17
80% SMEA SpA
200
JULIETA 18 1/40
80% SMEA SpA
200
ARENA 1 1/6
80% SMEA SpA
40
ARENA 2 1/17
80% SMEA SpA
113
ZAPA 1/6
80% SMEA SpA
6
GSR 1%
JULIETA 1/4
80% SMEA SpA
4
Note.
SMEA SpA is subsidiary company - 80% owned by Hot Chili Limited, 20% owned by CMP (Compañía Minera del Pacífico)
El Fuego Project
Licence ID
HCH % Held
HCH % Earning
Area (ha)
Exploration and Expenditure
SANTIAGO 21/36
10% Frontera SpA
76
100% HCH Purchase Option Agreement
USD 300,000 already paid.
US$1,000,000 payable September 30th 2024
US$1,000,000 payable September 30th 2025
US$2,000,000 payable by September 30th 2026 to
(2 additional and conditional payments of USD
SANTIAGO 37/43
100% Frontera SpA
26
SANTIAGO A, 1/26
100% Frontera SpA
244
SANTIAGO B, 1/20
100% Frontera SpA
200
SANTIAGO C, 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
300
SANTIAGO D, 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
300
SANTIAGO E, 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
300
PRIMA 1
100% Frontera SpA
1
PRIMA 2
100% Frontera SpA
2
SANTIAGO 15/19
100% Frontera SpA
25
SAN ANTONIO 1/5
100% Frontera SpA
25
SANTIAGO 1/4 Y 20
100% Frontera SpA
75
ROMERO 1/31
100% Frontera SpA
31
MERCEDES 1/3
100% Frontera SpA
50
KRETA 1/4
100% Frontera SpA
16
MARI 1/12
100% Frontera SpA
64
PORFIADA VII 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
270
PORFIADA VIII 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
300
SANTIAGO Z 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
300
PORFIADA IX 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
300
PORFIADA A 1/33
100% Frontera SpA
160
PORFIADA C 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
300
PORFIADA E 1/20
100% Frontera SpA
100
PORFIADA F 1/50
100% Frontera SpA
240
SAN JUAN SUR 1/5
100% Frontera SpA
10
SAN JUAN SUR 6/23
100% Frontera SpA
90
PORFIADA G
100% Frontera SpA
200
CORTADERA 1
100% Frontera SpA
200
Table 3: Current Tenement (Patente) Holdings in Chile as at 31 Dec 2024 (Cont'd)
El Fuego Project (Cont'd)
Licence ID
HCH % Held
HCH % Earning
Area (ha)
Exploration and Expenditure
CORTADERA 2
100% Frontera SpA
200
CORTADERA 3
100% Frontera SpA
200
CORTADERA 4
100% Frontera SpA
200
CORTADERA 5
100% Frontera SpA
200
CORTADERA 6 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
265
CORTADERA 7 1/20
100% Frontera SpA
93
SAN ANTONIO 1
100% Frontera SpA
200
SAN ANTONIO 2
100% Frontera SpA
200
SAN ANTONIO 3
100% Frontera SpA
300
SAN ANTONIO 4
100% Frontera SpA
300
SAN ANTONIO 5
100% Frontera SpA
300
DORO 1
100% Frontera SpA
200
DORO 2
100% Frontera SpA
200
DORO 3
100% Frontera SpA
300
PORFIADA I
100% Frontera SpA
300
PORFIADA II
100% Frontera SpA
300
PORFIADA III
100% Frontera SpA
300
PORFIADA IV
100% Frontera SpA
300
PORFIADA V
100% Frontera SpA
200
PORFIADA X
100% Frontera SpA
200
PORFIADA VI
100% Frontera SpA
100
PORFIADA B
100% Frontera SpA
200
PORFIADA D
100% Frontera SpA
300
CHILIS 1
100% Frontera SpA
200
CHILIS 3
100% Frontera SpA
100
CHILIS 4
100% Frontera SpA
200
CHILIS 5
100% Frontera SpA
200
CHILIS 6
100% Frontera SpA
200
CHILIS 7
100% Frontera SpA
200
CHILIS 8
100% Frontera SpA
200
CHILIS 9
100% Frontera SpA
300
CHILIS 10 1/38
100% Frontera SpA
190
CHILIS 11
100% Frontera SpA
200
CHILIS 12 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
300
CHILIS 13
100% Frontera SpA
300
CHILIS 14
100% Frontera SpA
300
CHILIS 15
100% Frontera SpA
300
CHILIS 16
100% Frontera SpA
300
CHILIS 17
100% Frontera SpA
300
CHILIS 18
100% Frontera SpA
300
Table 3: Current Tenement (Patente) Holdings in Chile as at 31 Dec 2024 (Cont'd)
El Fuego Project (Cont'd)
Licence ID
HCH % Held
HCH % Earning
Area (ha)
Exploration and Expenditure
SOLAR 1
100% Frontera SpA
300
SOLAR 2
100% Frontera SpA
300
SOLAR 3
100% Frontera SpA
300
SOLAR 4
100% Frontera SpA
300
SOLAR 5
100% Frontera SpA
300
SOLAR 6
100% Frontera SpA
300
SOLAR 7
100% Frontera SpA
300
SOLAR 8
100% Frontera SpA
300
SOLAR 9
100% Frontera SpA
300
SOLAR 10
100% Frontera SpA
300
SOLEDAD 1
100% Frontera SpA
300
SOLEDAD 2
100% Frontera SpA
300
SOLEDAD 3
100% Frontera SpA
300
SOLEDAD 4
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF 1
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF 2
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF 3
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF 4
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF 5
100% Frontera SpA
200
CHAPULIN COLORADO 1/3
100% Frontera SpA
3
PEGGY SUE 1/10
100% Frontera SpA
100
DONA FELIPA 1/10
100% Frontera SpA
50
ELEANOR RIGBY 1/10
100% Frontera SpA
100
CF 6
100% Frontera SpA
200
CF 7
100% Frontera SpA
100
CF 8
100% Frontera SpA
200
CF 9
100% Frontera SpA
100
MARI 1
100% Frontera SpA
300
MARI 6
100% Frontera SpA
300
MARI 8
100% Frontera SpA
300
FALLA MAIPO 2 1/10
100% Frontera SpA
99
FALLA MAIPO 3 1/8
100% Frontera SpA
72
FALLA MAIPO 4 1/26
100% Frontera SpA
26
Table 3: Current Tenement (Patente) Holdings in Chile as at 31 Dec 2024 (Cont'd)
El Fuego Project (Cont'd)
Licence ID
HCH % Held
HCH % Earning
Area (ha)
Exploration and Expenditure
CORDILLERA 1/5
Option Cordillera
100% Frontera SpA
20
100% HCH Purchase Option Agreement
USD 100,000 already paid
US$200,000 payable by November 14th 2025
US$3,700,000 payable by November 14th 2027
NSR 1% for underground mining and 1,5% for open-pit
QUEBRADA 1/10
100% Frontera SpA
28
ALBORADA III 1/35
100% Frontera SpA
162
ALBORADA IV 1/20
100% Frontera SpA
54
ALBORADA VII 1/25
100% Frontera SpA
95
CAT IX 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
150
CATITA IX 1/20
100% Frontera SpA
100
CATITA XII 1/13
100% Frontera SpA
61
MINA HERREROS III 1/6
100% Frontera SpA
18
MINA HERREROS IV 1/10
100% Frontera SpA
23
HERREROS 1/14
100% Frontera SpA
28
VETA 1/17
100% Frontera SpA
17
PORSIACA 1/20
100% Frontera SpA
20
MARSELLESA 1/5
Option Marsellesa
100% Frontera SpA
50
100% HCH Purchase Option Agreement
US$100,000 paid at signature (already satisfied)
US$100,000 payable by November 14th 2024 (pending a
US$150,000 payable by November 14th 2025
US$1,000,000 by November 14, 2027
NSR 1%
COMETA 1 1/60
Option Cometa
100% Frontera SpA
300
Option may be exercised, alternatively, within 12, 18 or
• If the Option is exercised within 12 months
a) US$100,000 already satisfied and
b) US$ 2.400.000 within 12 months from the date
• If the Option is exercised within 18 or 30
a) US$100,000 already satisfied;
b) US$200,000 within 12 months from the grant of the
c) If the Option is exercised, the consideration payable
COMETA 2 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
300
COMETA 3 1/60
100% Frontera SpA
300
COMETA NORTE 1 B 1/40
100% Frontera SpA
200
COMETA NORTE 2 B 1/40
100% Frontera SpA
200
COMETA ESTE 1B
100% Frontera SpA
200
COMETA ESTE 2B
100% Frontera SpA
200
COMETA ESTE 3B
100% Frontera SpA
300
COMETA ESTE 4B
100% Frontera SpA
300
COMETA 4B
100% Frontera SpA
200
COMETA SUR UNO D
100% Frontera SpA
200
COMETA SUR DOS D
100% Frontera SpA
200
COMETA 4A
100% Frontera SpA
300
COMETA 3D
100% Frontera SpA
200
COMETA IV D
100% Frontera SpA
300
COMETA V D
100% Frontera SpA
300
COMETA VI D
100% Frontera SpA
300
COMETA NORTE 1 D
100% Frontera SpA
200
COMETA NORTE 2 D
100% Frontera SpA
200
COMETA NORTE 3 D
100% Frontera SpA
300
COMETA NORTE 4 D
100% Frontera SpA
200
COMETA NORTE 5 D
100% Frontera SpA
100
COMETA OESTE I D
100% Frontera SpA
200
Table 3: Current Tenement (Patente) Holdings in Chile as at 31 Dec 2024 (Cont'd)
El Fuego Project (Cont'd)
Licence ID
HCH % Held
HCH % Earning
Area (ha)
Exploration and Expenditure
COMETA OESTE II D
100% Frontera SpA
200
ANTONIO 1 1/56
Option Domeyko
100% Frontera SpA
280
100% HCH Purchase Option Agreement
US$120,000 (already satisfied)
US$100,000 payable by April 19th 2025
US$100,000 payable by April 19th 2026
US$200,000 payable by April 19th 2027
US$3.480,000 payable by April 19th 2028
NSR 1%
ANTONIO 1/40
100% Frontera SpA
200
ANTONIO 10 1/21
100% Frontera SpA
63
ANTONIO 19 1/30
100% Frontera SpA
128
ANTONIO 21 1/20
100% Frontera SpA
60
ANTONIO 5 1/40
100% Frontera SpA
200
ANTONIO 9 1/40
100% Frontera SpA
193
EMILIO 1 1/8
100% Frontera SpA
38
EMILIO 3 1/9
100% Frontera SpA
45
INES 1/40
100% Frontera SpA
200
LORENA 1/2
100% Frontera SpA
2
MERCEDITA 1/7
100% Frontera SpA
22
PRIMO 1 1/6
100% Frontera SpA
36
SANTIAGUITO 5 1/24
100% Frontera SpA
114
CAZURRO 1
100% Frontera SpA
200
CAZURRO 2
100% Frontera SpA
200
CAZURRO 3
100% Frontera SpA
300
CAZURRO 4
100% Frontera SpA
300
CAZURRO 5
100% Frontera SpA
100
CAZURRO 6
100% Frontera SpA
200
CAZURRO 7
100% Frontera SpA
200
CAZURRO 8
100% Frontera SpA
200
CERRO MOLY 1
100% Frontera SpA
300
CERRO MOLY 2
100% Frontera SpA
300
CERRO MOLY 3
100% Frontera SpA
300
CERRO MOLY 4
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF SUR 1
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF SUR 2
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF SUR 3
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF SUR 4
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF SUR 5
100% Frontera SpA
200
CF SUR 6
100% Frontera SpA
300
Table 3: Current Tenement (Patente) Holdings in Chile as at 31 Dec 2024 (Cont'd)
El Fuego Project (Cont'd)
Licence ID
HCH % Held
HCH % Earning
Area (ha)
Exploration and Expenditure
CF SUR 7
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF SUR 8
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF SUR 9
100% Frontera SpA
200
CF SUR 10
100% Frontera SpA
200
CF SUR 11
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF SUR 12
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF SUR 13
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF SUR 14
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF SUR 15
100% Frontera SpA
200
CF SUR 16
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF SUR 17
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF SUR 18
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF SUR 19
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF SUR 20
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF SUR 21
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF SUR 22
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF SUR 23
100% Frontera SpA
200
CF SUR 24
100% Frontera SpA
200
CF SUR 25
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF SUR 26
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF SUR 27
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF SUR 28
100% Frontera SpA
200
CF SUR 29
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF SUR 30
100% Frontera SpA
200
CF SUR 31
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF SUR 32
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF SUR 33
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF SUR 34
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF SUR 35
100% Frontera SpA
300
CF 10
100% Frontera SpA
200
CF 11
100% Frontera SpA
200
CF 12
100% Frontera SpA
100
CF 13
100% Frontera SpA
200
CF 14
100% Frontera SpA
300
DOMINOCEROS 1/20
100% Frontera SpA
100
100% HCH Purchase Option Agreement
US$320,000 (already satisfied)
US$680,000 payable by October 25th 2025
US$1000,000 payable by October 25th 2026
US$6.890,000 payable by October 25th 2027
ALCENIA 1/10
100% SMEA SpA
50
ALGA VI 4
100% SMEA SpA
2
Table 3: Current Tenement (Patente) Holdings in Chile as at 31 Dec 2024 (Cont'd)
El Fuego Project (Cont'd)
Licence ID
HCH % Held
HCH % Earning
Area (ha)
Exploration and Expenditure
CRISTINA 1/40
100% SMEA SpA
40
DIABLITO 1/5
100% SMEA SpA
25
MINORI 1
100% SMEA SpA
300
MINORI 2
100% SMEA SpA
300
MINORI 3
100% SMEA SpA
300
MINORI 4
100% SMEA SpA
300
Note.
Frontera SpA is a 100% owned subsidiary company of Hot Chili Limited.
Note.
SMEA SpA is subsidiary company - 80% owned by Hot Chili Limited, 20% owned by CMP (Compañía Minera del Pacífico).
Corporate Directory
Directors
Solicitors
Dr Nicole Adshead-Bell(Resigned 11 March 2025)
Australia
(Independent Non-Executive Chairman)
Blackwall Legal LLP
Level 26, 140 St George's Terrace
Christian Easterday
PERTH WA 6000
(Managing Director)
Canada
Roberto de Andraca Adriasola
Bennet Jones
(Non-Executive Director)
3400 One First Canadian Place
P.O. Box 130
Mark Jamieson
Toronto ON, M5X 1A4
(Non-Executive Director)
Share Registries
Stephen Quin (Resigned 11 March 2025)
(Independent Non-Executive Director)
Australia
Computershare Investor
Company Secretary
Services Pty Limited
Carol Marinkovich
Level 17, 221 St Georges Terrace
PERTH WA 6000
Executive Management
Telephone: +61 (0)8 9323 2000
Facsimile: +61 (0)8 9323 2033
Jose Ignacio Silva
(Executive Vice President)
Canada
Computershare Investor Services Inc
Grant King
100 University Ave, 8th Floor
(Chief Operating Officer)
Toronto ON, M5J 2Y1
Telephone: +1 416 263 9200
Principal Place of Business
Facsimile: +1 888 453 0330
First Floor, 768 Canning Highway
Auditor
APPLECROSS WA 6153
RSM Australia Partners
Telephone: +61 (0)8 9315 9009
Principal Banker
Stock Exchange Codes
Westpac Banking Corporation
National Australia Bank
ASX: HCH
TSXV: HCH
OTCQX: HHLKF
SOURCE Hot Chili Limited