Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 14.03.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 691 internationalen Medien
JETZT ODER NIE…dieser Kurs ist ein absoluter EINSTIEGS-TRAUM!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QE6Z | ISIN: CA1295844056 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CFA
Frankfurt
14.03.25
08:06 Uhr
2,260 Euro
-0,040
-1,74 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CALFRAC WELL SERVICES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CALFRAC WELL SERVICES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,3602,42015:34
2,3602,42015:34
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.03.2025 11:06 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. Announces Resignation of CEO

Finanznachrichten News

CALGARY, Alberta, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calfrac Well Services Ltd. ("Calfrac" or the "Company") (TSX:CFW) announces that Pat Powell has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and a director of Calfrac effective immediately. The Board would like to thank Pat for his many contributions to the Company over the last three years and wish him well in the future. The Company plans to commence with a search for Mr. Powell's permanent replacement.

About Calfrac:

Calfrac's common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CFW".

Calfrac provides specialized oilfield services to exploration and production companies designed to increase the production of hydrocarbons from wells with continuing operations focused throughout North America and Argentina. The Company executes on its brand promise of "Do It Safely, Do It Right, Do It Profitably" to generate long-term, sustainable returns for its shareholders.

Further information regarding Calfrac Well Services Ltd., including the most recently filed Annual Information Form, can be accessed on Calfrac's website at www.calfrac.com or under the Company's public filings found at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information on this conference call, please contact:

Michael Olinek
Chief Financial Officer
(403) 234-6673

Suite 500, 407 - 8 Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 1E5
Website: www.calfrac.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.