Das Instrument 6QZ AU0000107211 TOMBADOR IRON LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.11.2025The instrument 6QZ AU0000107211 TOMBADOR IRON LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 21.11.2025Das Instrument 85X0 SE0016276752 BIOEXTRAX AB EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.11.2025The instrument 85X0 SE0016276752 BIOEXTRAX AB EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 21.11.2025Das Instrument 5CFA CA1295844056 CALFRAC WELL SERVICES EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.11.2025The instrument 5CFA CA1295844056 CALFRAC WELL SERVICES EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 21.11.2025Das Instrument WPU BE0003724383 WERELDHAVE BELGIUM SCA EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2025The instrument WPU BE0003724383 WERELDHAVE BELGIUM SCA EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 20.11.2025Das Instrument DG20 GB00BQHP5P93 DIVERS.ENERGY COMP LS-,2 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.11.2025The instrument DG20 GB00BQHP5P93 DIVERS.ENERGY COMP LS-,2 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 21.11.2025Das Instrument XPK AU000000WEC5 WHITE ENERGY LTD. EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.11.2025The instrument XPK AU000000WEC5 WHITE ENERGY LTD. EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 21.11.2025Das Instrument XU00 CA69841D2086 PANGEA NATURAL FOODS NEW EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.11.2025The instrument XU00 CA69841D2086 PANGEA NATURAL FOODS NEW EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 21.11.2025Das Instrument CJ1 NO0010379266 BLUENORD ASA EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 20.11.2025 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 21.11.2025The instrument CJ1 NO0010379266 BLUENORD ASA EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 20.11.2025 and ex capital adjustment on 21.11.2025