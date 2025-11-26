Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: BIOEX TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0026875965 Order book ID: 438052 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: BIOEX BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0026875973 Order book ID: 438051 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from November 27, 2025, the subscription rights in Bioextrax AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including December 08, 2025.With effect from November 27, 2025, the paid subscription shares in Bioextrax AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including January 07, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB