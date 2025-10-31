Anzeige
Wereldhave Belgium: Trading update 30 September 2025
Wereldhave Belgium: Trading update 30 September 2025

STRONG THIRD QUARTER DRIVES RESULTS TOWARDS THE UPPER END OF THE ANNOUNCED PROFIT OUTLOOK

• Increase in net rental income by 16.3% to € 55.8M (€ 48.0M at 30 September 2024);
• Increase of the net result from core activities per share of 16.4% to € 4.11 at 30 September 2025 (€ 3.53 at 30 September 2024);
• Increase of the fair value of the investment property portfolio (+10.4% compared to 31 December 2024);
• Decrease in net asset value per share to € 79.26 due to dilution following the stock dividend (-3.4% vs. 2024: € 82.02);
• Slight decrease in EPRA occupancy rate of 0.6% to 96.4% for the entire portfolio (97.0% at 31 December 2024) due to a significantly higher number of pop-up contracts by year-end;
• Healthy debt ratio of 34.3% at 30 September 2025 (28.4% at 31 December 2024);
• Outlook of net result from core activities maintained between € 5.35 - € 5.45 per share.

Attachment:
https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/67bc23d6-a63a-450c-8806-19bb1ce1eb52


