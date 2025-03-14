Anzeige
Freitag, 14.03.2025
WKN: A3CN01 | ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 | Ticker-Symbol: LFPB
München
14.03.25
08:00 Uhr
6,600 Euro
-0,150
-2,22 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
Dow Jones News
14.03.2025 15:03 Uhr
Travis Perkins plc - delay to the publication of financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Travis Perkins plc - delay to the publication of financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024 

Travis Perkins (TPK) 
Travis Perkins plc - delay to the publication of financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024 
14-March-2025 / 13:26 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
14 March 2025 
Travis Perkins plc - delay to the publication of financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024 
Travis Perkins plc today announces a delay to the publication of its financial results for the year ended 31 December 
2024, previously planned for 18 March 2025, as a result of the Group's auditor requesting additional time to complete 
its standard audit procedures. The results will be announced at the earliest possible opportunity. The Board confirms 
that it expects adjusted operating profit for the year ended 31 December 2024 to be in line with guidance provided at 
the Group's Q3 trading update on 24 October 2024. 
 
Enquiries: 
Travis Perkins           FGS Global 
Matt Worster            Faeth Birch / Jenny Davey / James Gray 
+44 (0) 7990 088548        +44 (0) 207 251 3801 
matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk  TravisPerkins@fgsglobal.com

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BK9RKT01 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      TPK 
LEI Code:    2138001I27OUBAF22K83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  379162 
EQS News ID:  2101062 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2101062&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 14, 2025 09:27 ET (13:27 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
