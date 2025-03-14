DJ Travis Perkins plc - delay to the publication of financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024

Travis Perkins (TPK) Travis Perkins plc - delay to the publication of financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024 14-March-2025 / 13:26 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 March 2025 Travis Perkins plc - delay to the publication of financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024 Travis Perkins plc today announces a delay to the publication of its financial results for the year ended 31 December 2024, previously planned for 18 March 2025, as a result of the Group's auditor requesting additional time to complete its standard audit procedures. The results will be announced at the earliest possible opportunity. The Board confirms that it expects adjusted operating profit for the year ended 31 December 2024 to be in line with guidance provided at the Group's Q3 trading update on 24 October 2024. Enquiries: Travis Perkins FGS Global Matt Worster Faeth Birch / Jenny Davey / James Gray +44 (0) 7990 088548 +44 (0) 207 251 3801 matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk TravisPerkins@fgsglobal.com

