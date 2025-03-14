Anzeige
ACCESS Newswire
14.03.2025 16:26 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Recent Milestones With Qualcomm's Commitment to Supporting Innovative Start-Ups

Finanznachrichten News

Originally published by MWC Barcelona

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 14, 2025 / Qualcomm continues to be a leader in technological innovation, committed to global growth and sustainability. Together with our ecosystem partners, we create opportunities designed to promote innovation and societal advancement.

The Qualcomm® Make in Africa (QMIA) program, now in its third year, mentors early-stage startups using technologies such as 5G, Edge-AI, Compute, and IoT. This initiative offers business coaching, engineering consultation, hardware platforms, and intellectual property guidance to help startups scale their impact and drive technological progress across Africa.

QMIA leverages the energy and creativity emerging from Africa's tech scene. Across the continent, there is a growing wave of entrepreneurship fueled by technological advancements, increased internet penetration, and a young generation eager to drive change.

Continue reading here.

Image courtesy of MWC Barcelona

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Qualcomm on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Qualcomm
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/qualcomm
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Qualcomm



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
