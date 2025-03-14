Sareum Holdings has announced the acquisition of the licence for SRA737, a checkpoint kinase 1 (CHK1) inhibitor, in which the company had previously held a 27.5% economic interest. Following this acquisition, Sareum will be eligible for 63.5% of all future returns from the programme. SRA737 is a clinical-stage asset, having completed two Phase I/II trials with encouraging headline data, and we believe that this deal will provide Sareum with greater control over its development pathway and future plans. The company has also announced an equity raise for gross proceeds of £1.07m, against an issue of 8.56m shares, to an institutional investor. We expect this to provide greater flexibility to Sareum as it advances its pipeline, in particular lead asset SDC-1801, which is approaching Phase II studies, in autoimmune disorders.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...