OUTsurance released H125 results on 14 March 2025, delivering 52% normalised EPS growth and return on equity (RoE) of 30.8%. South Africa (SA) property & casualty (P&C) delivered 32% earnings and 9% premium growth, while Youi (Australia) recorded 154% earnings and 22% premium growth. SA Life delivered 225% profit growth, while its Irish start-up made losses of ZAR246m (up 289%). Net asset value (NAV) per share was 870ZAc (large dividend payments over the period). It declared an interim dividend of 88.6c/share (up 44.8%). OUTsurance trades at a price to NAV of 7.5x, which is the highest level seen since its unbundling and superior to its peers.

