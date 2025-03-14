Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post-Stabilisation Notice

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14

XS3025943419

Post Stabilisation Notice

March 14, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Mondi Finance plc

EUR 600mil Guaranteed 3.75% Notes due May 2033

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Guaranteed Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 07 March 2025.

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Mondi Finance plc Guarantor (if any): Mondi plc ISIN: XS3025943419 Aggregate nominal amount: € 600,000,000 Description: 3.75% Guaranteed Notes due 18 May 2033 Stabilisaiton Coordinator: Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG BNP Paribas SA Deutsche Bank AG Skandinaviska Enskilda Bank UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.