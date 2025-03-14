Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post-Stabilisation Notice
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14
XS3025943419
Post Stabilisation Notice
March 14, 2025
Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.
Mondi Finance plc
EUR 600mil Guaranteed 3.75% Notes due May 2033
Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Guaranteed Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 07 March 2025.
Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.
Issuer:
Mondi Finance plc
Guarantor (if any):
Mondi plc
ISIN:
XS3025943419
Aggregate nominal amount:
€ 600,000,000
Description:
3.75% Guaranteed Notes due 18 May 2033
Stabilisaiton Coordinator:
Stabilisation Managers:
Commerzbank AG
BNP Paribas SA
Deutsche Bank AG
Skandinaviska Enskilda Bank
UniCredit Bank AG
This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.
This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.