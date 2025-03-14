Anzeige
Freitag, 14.03.2025
23,90023,94018:22
14.03.2025 17:00 Uhr
Commerzbank AG (London Branch) - Post-Stabilisation Notice

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 14

XS3025943419

Post Stabilisation Notice

March 14, 2025

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Mondi Finance plc

EUR 600mil Guaranteed 3.75% Notes due May 2033

Launched pursuant to the Issuer's Guaranteed Euro Medium Term Note Programme dated 07 March 2025.

Commerzbank (contact: Ian Turner; telephone: +44 207 475 1817) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer:

Mondi Finance plc

Guarantor (if any):

Mondi plc

ISIN:

XS3025943419

Aggregate nominal amount:

€ 600,000,000

Description:

3.75% Guaranteed Notes due 18 May 2033

Stabilisaiton Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers:

Commerzbank AG

BNP Paribas SA

Deutsche Bank AG

Skandinaviska Enskilda Bank

UniCredit Bank AG

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.


