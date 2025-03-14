WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Smithfield Foods (SFD) a company specializing in packaged meats and fresh pork, Friday announced that it has resumed pork exports to Canada from its Tar Heel, North Carolina facility.The shipments were temporarily halted last week due to issues with a limited number of offal products. The company expressed gratitude to the USDA and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency for resolving the matter swiftly.SFD id currently trading at $1910, up $0.12 or 0.66 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX