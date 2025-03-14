The Universal Registration Document includes in particular:

the Annual Financial Report detailed in the cross-reference table on page 418;

information relating to the Management Report, detailed in the cross-reference table on pages 414 to 415;

reports of the Statutory Auditors and information relating to their fees;

information required with respect to the description of the share buyback programme, and

the explanatory memorandum and draft resolutions to be submitted to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 21, 2025.

The original xHTML French-language version of the Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) 2024 Universal Registration Document was registered with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 14 March 2025 under D.25-0097

The document is available at https://www.soprasteria.com/investors (under Investors/Financial Publications Reports/Financial Reports) and it's made publicly available under the conditions set forth by existing regulations.

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a major tech player in Europe with 51,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, is recognised for its consulting, digital services and solutions. It helps its clients drive their digital transformation and obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. The Group provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and technologies with a collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to putting digital to work for its clients in order to build a positive future for all. In 2024, the Group generated revenue of €5.8 billion.

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809

