Paramount Veterans Network's Host a Coffee with Vets chat & Special Screening of Award-Winning Film, MY DEAD FRIEND ZOE

The Paramount Veterans Network hosted an inspiring and profound virtual coffee with vets chat with writer/director of the award-winning film, MY DEAD FRIEND ZOE, Kyle Hausmann-Stokes, whom the film is based on. The chat was also joined by the film's co-star Sonequa Martin-Green who plays an Army Afghanistan veteran, Merit (based on Kyle). The session was moderated by CBS' Beyond The Gates' Maurice P. Kerry, Actor and Marine Corps Veteran.

Additionally, on March 7th, the Paramount Veterans Network and The New School Center for Military-Affiliated Students, hosted a free screening for veterans and their families of MY DEAD FRIEND ZOE, followed by a Q&A with Kyle Hausmann-Stokes and Sonequa Martin-Green. The Q&A session was moderated by CBS New York's Alice Gainer. CBS New York also covered the special screen during Friday's 11pm News and again on the Saturday Morning News.

The Paramount Veterans Network offers Veterans, Active-Duty service members, National Guard, Reserve employees, their families and the community at large a forum for connecting, networking, and for personal and professional development. Paramount VetNet operates on the pillars of appreciation, resilience, action, and impact, demonstrating a profound commitment to honoring and supporting those who have served our country. By fostering a culture of accessibility, community, camaraderie and empowerment, Paramount continues its unwavering dedication to our nation's veterans and their families, ensuring they continue to thrive long after they leave the service. For more information, please follow @ParamountVetNet on social platforms.

