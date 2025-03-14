Anzeige
Workiva: Report From UnDavos: How CSOs Can Redefine Corporate Responsibility

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / March 14, 2025 / Join Mandi McReynolds and an esteemed panel at UnDavos as they dive into the evolving role of Chief Sustainability Officers post-global elections. Featuring insights from top executives like Dr. Anna Gawlikowska, Co-Founder & CEO @ Swiss AI AG, Rainer Karcher, Founder & CEO of Heartprint GmbH, and Viktoriia Savitska, Chief of Sustainability and Strategic Engagement from EPICNTR Group, this discussion covers the essential values driving their sustainability strategies, the importance of collaboration, and the innovative use of AI to tackle sustainability challenges. Tune in to discover how industry leaders are navigating regulatory landscapes, business performance, and environmental impact to build a sustainable future.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, and YouTube.

ESG Talk is brought to you by Workiva, the world's only unified platform for financial reporting, ESG, audit, and risk. Learn more at workiva.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
