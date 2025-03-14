WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW), Friday released its Monthly Activity Report for February 2025, highlighting significant growth in core net new assets, which reached $48.0 billion, marking a 44% year-over-year increase.Total client assets stood at $10.28 trillion, reflecting a 16% rise from February 2024 but a slight 1% decline from January 2025. The company reported 362,000 new brokerage accounts, marking the 15th consecutive month with over 300,000 new openings.Daily average trades increased by 1% month-over-month to 7.45 million, driven by strong interest in equity securities. Additionally, transactional sweep cash grew by $4.7 billion, reaching $404.3 billion by the end of February.SCHW is currently trading at $78.11 or 6.26% higher on the NYSE.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX