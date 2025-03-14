BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (BHAT) and Axis Capital Group Friday have signed a strategic agreement in Hong Kong to develop the world's first gold Real World Assets or RWA tokenization project. This initiative aims to integrate blockchain technology with the traditional gold industry, enhancing liquidity, transparency, and accessibility in gold investments.RWA tokenization converts real-world assets like gold into digital tokens on the blockchain, enabling seamless trading while retaining ownership and income rights. The global market for tokenized assets surpassed $13 billion by the end of 2024, with tokenized gold products seeing rising demand.The key benefits of gold RWA tokenization include increased liquidity, allowing tokenized gold to be traded more efficiently without reliance on traditional institutions; enhanced financial inclusion, as fractionalized tokens make gold investments accessible to smaller investors; greater transparency and trust, with blockchain ensuring real-time traceability and authenticity of gold assets; and smarter asset management, where automated processes using smart contracts reduce costs and improve efficiency.BHAT, a Nasdaq-listed company with expertise in the gold industry, partners with Axis Capital Group, a Hong Kong-based financial firm licensed by the SFC.Their collaboration will focus on integrating blockchain to ensure each token is backed by fully reserved gold, enhancing liquidity by leveraging financial networks and global exchanges to attract investors, and maintaining regulatory compliance by adhering to legal standards across jurisdictions for secure investments.BHAT CEO Chen Xiaodong sees this project as a transformative step for gold investment, while Axis Capital emphasizes its role in bridging traditional finance and blockchain. As RWA tokenization gains acceptance, this initiative is expected to redefine the gold industry and create new investment opportunities.BHAT is currently trading at $0.0255 or 18.5304% lower on the Nasdaq Capital Market.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX