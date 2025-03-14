WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New research from the University of Arizona Health Sciences suggests that certain terpenes found in Cannabis sativa may effectively treat chronic pain conditions like fibromyalgia and post-surgical discomfort, without inducing a high.Terpenes, the aromatic compounds responsible for the distinctive scents of cannabis and other plants, could offer genuine medicinal benefits.'Our research is showing that terpenes are not a good option for reducing acute pain resulting from an injury, such as stubbing your toe or touching a hot stove; however, we are seeing significant reductions in pain when terpenes are used for chronic or pathological pain,' said Dr. John Streicher, who is a professor in the U of A College of Medicine - Tucson's Department of Pharmacology.'This study was the first to investigate the impact of terpenes in preclinical models of fibromyalgia and post-operative pain and expand the scope of potential pain-relieving treatments using terpenes.'In a recent study, researchers tested four cannabis-derived terpenes-geraniol, linalool, beta-caryophyllene, and alpha-humulene, on mouse models of fibromyalgia, a chronic musculoskeletal disorder, and post-operative pain.The results, published in Pharmacological Reports, showed significant pain relief, with geraniol providing the greatest effect, followed by linalool, beta-caryophyllene, and alpha-humulene.'Opioids do a good job controlling post-surgical pain, but they can cause constipation that can increase the chances of post-surgical complications such as adhesions,' Streicher said. 'We are always looking for better options, and this study suggests that terpenes could be a novel therapeutic for post-operative pain.'The study also found that these terpenes act through the adenosine A2a receptor, a mechanism previously identified in pain research. Since this receptor is also targeted and blocked by caffeine, the findings suggest a sedative effect, opening avenues for further exploration.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX