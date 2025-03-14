Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2025) - Bear Creek Mining Corporation (TSXV: BCM) (BVL: BCM) (OTCQX: BCEKF) ("Bear Creek" or the "Company") announces that it has today filed a Technical Report (as defined in National Instrument 43-101) regarding the Company's Mercedes gold and silver mine in Sonora, Mexico, entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mercedes Gold - Silver Mine, Sonora State, Mexico" (the "2024 Mercedes Report"). The 2024 Mercedes Report is dated effective September 30, 2024 and was prepared on behalf of the Company by Global Resource Engineering Ltd. ("GRE").

The 2024 Mercedes Report supports the updated Mercedes Mineral Resource and Mineral Reserve estimates announced by the Company on January 29, 2025 (the "January 29, 2025 News Release"). There are no material differences between the scientific and technical disclosure contained in the 2024 Mercedes Report and the January 29, 2025 News Release, both of which are available to the public on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.bearcreekmining.com).

National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") Disclosure

The 2024 Mercedes Report was prepared on behalf of the Company by Global Resource Engineering Ltd. and the following Qualified Persons ("QP", as defined in NI 43-101): Terre Lane, MMSA and SME Registered Member, Principal Mining Engineer at GRE; Todd Harvey, PhD, PE and SME Registered Member, Principal Metallurgist at GRE; Hamid Samari, PhD, MMSA, Principal Geologist at GRE; Larry Breckenridge, PE (Colorado, USA), Principal Environmental Engineer at GRE; Luis Quirindongo, SME Registered Member, Principal Geotechnical Engineer at GRE; and Donald Mc Iver, FAusIMM Member and FSEG Member, Vice President Exploration and Geology at Bear Creek Mining Corporation. Sections of the 2024 Mercedes Report for which each QP was responsible are provided in the 2024 Mercedes Report. Each of these individuals has read, certified their participation in and consented to the use, public disclosure and filing of the 2024 Mercedes Report.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

The 2024 Mercedes Report and the January 29, 2025 News Release may contain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements. Please refer to the January 29, 2025 News Release for cautionary statements related to forward-looking information contained therein. Forward-looking information contained in the 2024 Mercedes Report reflects information, estimates, predictions, expectations, assumptions or beliefs regarding future events that were current on the effective date of the document. Although reasonable at the time, the assumptions on which these forward-looking statements were made may prove to be incorrect. By their very nature, forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that estimates, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not be achieved or that assumptions on which they are based do not reflect future experience. We caution readers not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause the actual outcomes to differ materially from the expectations expressed in them. These risk factors may be generally stated as the risk that the assumptions and estimates used to make such forward-looking statements prove to be incorrect or that one or more risks described in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form come to pass. When relying on forward-looking statements, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by the Company or on behalf of the Company, except as required by law.

