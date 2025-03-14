Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 14, 2025) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (OTCQB: ENTBF) (FSE: 1XU) ("Entheon" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated January 24, 2025, 1000141080 Ontario Ltd. ("Mentis AI") has terminated the letter of intent ("LOI") dated January 23, 2025 which set out the terms whereby Entheon would acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Mentis AI.

About Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company interested in treating addiction and substance use disorders.

