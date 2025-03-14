Organto Foods, Inc.: Organto Foods Provides Update on Strategic Plans

Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF) ("Organto" or the "Company") provides the market with an update on its strategic plans following the revocation on January 2, 2025 of the British Columbia Securities Commission's failure-to-file cease trade order issued on July 16, 2024 (the "FFCTO") and subsequent reinstatement of the Company's common shares (the "Shares") for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") on March 12, 2025.

Over the course of 2024 and into 2025, the Company has restructured and repositioned its operations including streamlining its product portfolio, shifting its marketing strategy and re-engineering its operating platform to improve processes and reduce costs. Now that the FFCTO has been revoked and the Shares have resumed trading on the Exchange, the Company is well-positioned to focus on implementing its strategic plan aimed at restructuring and reducing overall debt and providing sufficient working capital to fund its operations.

As at the period ended January 31, 2025, the Company's outstanding debts included, among others:

promissory notes and short-term loans of approximately C$1.9 million bearing interest at the rate of 12% per annum (the " Promissory Notes ")

convertible notes in the aggregate principal amount of approximately C$2.6 million plus unpaid interest, bearing interest at the rate of 10% per annum (the " Convertible Notes ") and, together with the Promissory Notes, the " Notes ")

8.0% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due November 30, 2026 (the " Debentures ") in the aggregate principal amount of C$8.05 million plus unpaid interest

Accounts payable of approximately C$7.4 million

The Company is currently in default of its principal and interest payment obligations under the Convertible Notes and Debentures and in the hopes of resolving this has approached the holders of the Convertible Notes as well as other existing creditors to seek potential ways to restructure the terms and reduce its outstanding debts in exchange for equity.

As disclosed in the Company's news release dated March 11, 2025, Antares Capital Management Ltd. ("Antares"), a private corporation, has acquired over 67% of the outstanding Debentures and has made an offer to all Debentureholders to acquire their Debentures on the same terms on which it had acquired its Debentures. The Company is in discussions with Antares to explore the potential to restructure the terms of the Debentures in a mutually acceptable manner.

In addition, the Company is looking at its funding requirements and intends to conduct one or more equity financings, subject to demand, to finance working capital. In connection with the foregoing, the Company has retained a restructuring and capital markets advisor, Jaluca Limited to assist its strategic and restructuring plans.

Completion of any restructuring and/or settlement of debt for equity securities and any equity financings will be subject to the prior approval of the Exchange as well as all other requisite corporate, regulatory and security holder approvals, as applicable. There can be no assurance that the Company will be successful in completing the aforementioned restructuring plan.

Further updates will be provided as discussions progress.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Steve Bromley

Chair and CEO

