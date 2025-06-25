Anzeige
Mittwoch, 25.06.2025
WKN: A3EV2V | ISIN: CA68621J4019 | Ticker-Symbol: OGF0
Frankfurt
25.06.25 | 15:29
0,193 Euro
-3,50 % -0,007
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
25.06.2025 20:02 Uhr
Organto Foods, Inc.: Organto Foods Announces Annual General Meeting Results

VANCOUVER, BC AND BREDA, THE NETHERLANDS / ACCESS Newswire / June 25, 2025 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSX-V:OGO)(OTC PINK:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company") today announced the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), which was held earlier today.

65,975,601 common shares representing approximately 57.9% of eligible outstanding shares were voted at the Meeting, with all matters receiving in excess of 99% support.

At the Meeting, shareholders received the financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, together with the auditor's report thereon. In addition, Shareholders elected five directors: Steve Bromley, Peter Damouni, Peter Gianulis, Alejandro Maldonado and Joe Riz.

The shareholders also approved the appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as Organto's independent auditor for the ensuing year, and approved the Company's Share Option and Restricted Share Unit Plans for continuation until the Company's next Annual General Meeting.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD,

Steve Bromley
Chair and Chief Executive Officer

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

For more information contact:

Investor Relations
info@organto.com
John Rathwell, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations
647 629 0018

ABOUT ORGANTO

Organto is an integrated provider of branded, private label and distributed organic and non-GMO fruit and vegetable products using a strategic asset-light business model to serve a growing socially responsible and health-conscious consumer around the globe. Organto's business model is rooted in its commitment to sustainable business practices focused on environmental responsibility and a commitment to the communities where it operates, its people and its shareholders.

SOURCE: Organto Foods, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/organto-foods-announces-annual-general-meeting-results-1043132

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
